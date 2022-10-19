Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
Lightning beat Isles 5-3 with Paul scoring late in second
Nicholas Paul had a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-2-2) at Blackhawks (2-2-0)
Burakovsky-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand is creating and preventing scoring chances in all zones, will likely face Chicago's top line. Plus, updates on Kraken goalies. Time: 11 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Alex Wennberg's Two-Way Game. When asked post-game Friday night after the thrilling road 3-2 win over...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
NHL
Senators score six against Coyotes, win third straight
OTTAWA -- Shane Pinto extended his goal streak to four games for the Ottawa Senators, who won their third straight with a 6-2 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. "He's really smart," Senators coach D.J. Smith said of Pinto, who also had an assist. "He...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Grzelcyk to make season debut for Bruins against Ducks
Greenway in lineup for Wild; Avalanche claim Hunt off waivers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Boston Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk will make his season debut for the Bruins against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (7...
NHL
Blues shut out Oilers to remain undefeated
Torey Krug and Justin Faulk notched a goal while Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in the Blues' road shutout of the Oilers. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who are the only undefeated team in the NHL. Binnington got his 11th NHL shutout and first of the season.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Predators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-0) are in Music City on Saturday night to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (2-3-1). Game time at Bridgestone Arena is 8:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is in 93.3 WMMR with an...
NHL
Hall's OT Tally Caps Off Win Over Wild
BOSTON - Taylor Hall finished off a nifty feed from David Pastrnak with just 10 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. Boston improved to 5-1-0 on the season with the victory. "I think we...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Islanders
The Lightning go for a back-to-back sweep on Saturday night when the host the Islanders. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 14:15 | GOAL - Pulock makes it a one-goal game again, drifting to the nigh slot with the puck and ripping a wrist shot past Elliott. 4-3, Tampa Bay now.
NHL
LA Kings @ Washington Capitals: How to Watch
Kings cap off five-game road trip in the nation's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Washington Capitals:. Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Capitals: 2 - 3...
NHL
Caps Come Home to Host Kings
In the midst of a stretch in which they're playing five of six games on the road, the Caps stop home to host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, Washington's final home game of October. The Caps hit the road for four straight games starting on Monday in New Jersey.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Colorado Quest
Fans looking for entertainment, suspense, momentum swings, and a strong candidate for a single game that supercharges a season, found all of the above in 3-2 win over Cup champs. 4:01 AM. DENVER -- This is the sort of victory fans will remember and, as importantly, players too. Jumping to...
NHL
Blues unveil jersey schedule for 2022-23 season
Sweaters will include home blue, away white, 90's Vintage, Heritage blue and Reverse Retro. The St. Louis Blues will wear five different sweaters during the 2022-23 season, including their all-new adidas Reverse Retro look, which will debut on Nov. 17 vs. Washington. The Reverse Retro will be worn seven times...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
