Las Vegas, NV

KTNV

Henderson police: Driver of Mercedes was 'speeding and impaired,' police found driver deceased on scene

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal collision Sunday morning. Police were on scene of a new home construction west of Via Altimira. Investigation indicates that a black Mercedes sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times consequently having the driver eject from the vehicle. Police report that the driver was "unsecured."
HENDERSON, NV

