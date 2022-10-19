ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Shining Example' of 'Female Leadership'

By Daniel Kreps
 3 days ago
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II WireImage

Meghan Markle opened up about the death of Queen Elizabeth and continuing the legacy of her husband’s grandmother in a new interview.

Speaking to Variety just weeks after she returned from the United Kingdom, where she stood by her husband, Prince Harry, as they mourned Queen Elizabeth’s death at the age of 96, Markle expressed gratitude for the “outpouring of love and support” she’s received during the difficult time.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time,” Markle said. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.'”

And despite the much-reported falling out between Prince Harry and the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex still fondly remembers her early encounters with the Queen.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate,” Markle told Variety. “And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Markle added that the best way to honor the Queen is by continuing in her philanthropic efforts. “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on,” she said.

“Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward,” she said. “We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

(Prince Harry previously honored his grandmother in a statement, saying, “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”)

Elsewhere in the interview, Markle discussed her new podcast Archetypes, her post-royal life, her experiences in Hollywood, and whether she’d ever return to acting following her stint on the hit USA show Suits.

“No. I’m done,” Markle said. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

