Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Dak Prescott could be rusty in his return to action, but he’s got a plus matchup.

During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some quarterbacks whose status is in flux early in the week:

In Week 6, Joe Burrow led all quarterbacks in fantasy points (35.5) in four-point passing touchdown formats, moving him to fifth in quarterback scoring (149.80 fantasy points). Matt Ryan posted his best game (385/4), pushing him to 16th in quarterback rankings for the season. Justin Herbert had his most disappointing week (247/0) despite attempting a season-high 57 passes.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott looks to be on a path to start this week, but Jerry Jones seems to have weak knees for Cooper Rush. I listed Prescott as their starter while giving their receiver corps and offense a slight bump in production. Despite a favorable matchup vs. the Lions, I don’t expect Prescott to be sharp in his first game back.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Miami expects Tagovailoa to start this week after missing two games with a concussion. His next three matchups (PIT, @DET, @CHI) point to high upside, but a Dolphins quarterback hasn’t completed a game over the past three weeks.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

A back issue for Dalton gives Winston a chance to start against the Cardinals. He missed the last three games with back and ankle issues. If both players can’t play, Taysom Hill will earn the start while qualifying at tight end in some formats.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders

Washington lost Carson Wentz for some games due to a finger injury on his throwing hand that required surgery. Heinicke earns the start against Green Bay, but their future quarterback is Sam Howell.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE



WEEK 7 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS



Updated : October 19, 2022

WEEK 7 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage: