Week 7 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

DeAndre Hopkins makes his 2022 debut and starts hot by projecting as a Week 7 top-12 wide receiver.

Ja'Marr Chase (7/132/2) was the top-scoring wide receiver last week, lifting his ranking to sixth (40.70 fantasy points behind Stefon Diggs). The top four correction games came from Brandon Aiyuk (8/83/2), Michael Pittman (13/134), Chase Claypool (7/104/1), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (5/113/1). Marquise Brown (5/68) has the lowest output for a top-10 wideout.



Robbie Anderson , Arizona Cardinals

Anderson gets an excellent bump in opportunity and quarterback play by landing in Arizona, helped by Marquise Brown suffering a length left foot injury. A short week doesn’t bole well for his chance on Thursday. I have him listed as the Cardinals’ WR3 in Week 7 while waiting to see if he will be active.



Rashod Bateman , Baltimore Ravens

Despite missing last week’s game with a foot issue, Bateman looks closer to starting against the Browns. I rated him as their WR1, but I didn’t expect a high number of catches with both teams looking to run the ball and slow down the clock.



Terrace Marshall , Carolina Panthers

The trade of Robbie Anderson opens up a potential starting opportunity for Marshall. He came into the NFL with a high ceiling, but Marshall has yet to offer playable fantasy stats. He can only fly as high as the quarterback play in Carolina. At this point, Sam Darnold can’t be any worse than Baker Mayfield. Let’s hope he starts this week, creating a possible bye-buzz for Marshall.



Amari Rodgers , Green Bay Packers

The loss of Randall Cobb for two to four weeks gives Rodgers a window to prove his worth on the field as the Packers’ slot receiver. The Packers should give him WR3 snaps against Washington.



Keenan Allen , Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers coaching staff expects Allen to practice this week, giving him a chance to play against Seattle. I didn’t upgrade him to starting status in Tuesday's first edition of the projections.



Updated : October 19, 2022

WEEK 7 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

