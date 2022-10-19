ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Lions-Cowboys Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Frankie Taddeo
 3 days ago

The Cowboys are heavy Week 7 home favorites against the Lions as they prepare to welcome back Dak Prescott.

Week 6 showcased to NFL fans and oddsmakers that the gap between the Eagles and Cowboys is considerable without Dak Prescott under center. Even with Prescott, Philadelphia may be the most complete team in the NFL.

On Monday, we learned that Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the field against a Lions squad that is winless on the road this season.

Coming off their bye, the Lions will try to put their Week 5 road drubbing against the Patriots far behind them and snap a three-game losing skid. The Lions have allowed the most points per game in the NFL (34.0) and will be hard pressed to slow down a fully healthy Dallas offense.

Lions vs. Cowboys Odds

Moneyline : Detroit (+260) | Dallas (-333)
Spread : DET +9.5 (-138) | DAL -9.5 (-115)
Total : 49.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info : Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Lions Straight-Up Record: 1-4
Lions Against The Spread Record: 3-2

Cowboys Straight-Up Record: 4-2
Cowboys Against The Spread Record: 4-2

Odds and Betting Insights

Cooper Rush won his first four starts this year filling in for Prescott but came crashing down to earth in Week 6 against the Eagles.

It appears Prescott will make his return from thumb surgery in Week 7 and Dallas fans are hoping his presence under center will help the club improve upon a struggling passing game. The Cowboys, thanks to one of the league’s best defenses led by Micah Parsons , have been able to cover for a lack of a dynamic aerial attack that ranks 27th in the league and is averaging only 182 passing yards per game.

The Cowboys, who are 2-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) at AT&T Stadium this season, will likely lean heavily on their run game led by Ezekiel Elliott . The Lions surrender a league-worst 167.6 rushing yards per game.

Jared Goff , who has guided the Lions to the second-best yards per game average (411.8),faces a dominant Dallas front-seven that leads the NFL in sacks (24).

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

