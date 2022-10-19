ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural gas-powered recycling truck strikes Clinton Street bridge resulting in explosions, two damaged homes

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - First responders were on the scene early Wednesday morning responding to a natural gas-powered Modern Disposal recycling truck that struck a railroad bridge.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. at Clinton and Lord Streets in Buffalo. Many residents in the surrounding area heard a large explosion, as buildings began to shake upon impact.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo tells WBEN the operator of the vehicle was attempting to negotiate the underpass when some of the five natural gas cylinders located atop the vehicle struck the bridge, severely damaging two of the cylinders.

One of the damaged cylinders exploded and traveled 100 yards and struck a light standard while another twenty yards, hit one home and went into the 2nd floor bedroom of another nearby home. There was extensive damage to two homes but no injuries, other than minor injuries to the driver of the vehicle and his coworker.

"Me and my family were asleep and we were woken up by to loud booms that actually shook the house, knocking pictures off the walls," said Murray Holman, Executive Director of Stop The Violence Coalition who lives near the bridge.

Holman and other neighbors ran outside to see what happened and upon witnessing truck debris, Murray dialed 911 and he had to wait, but the Fire Department responded quickly, according to Holman.

Clinton Street was closed in both directions between Smith and Emslie for hours before beginning to be reopened during the late morning hours. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as a large perimeter has been sectioned off.

No citations have been issued, however Renaldo believes a 'lapse of judgement' on the part of the driver contributed to the incident.

