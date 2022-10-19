How could the people of Pennsylvania Vote against their own best interest. Vote for the Big RED WAVE and save America and Your family and Yourself. The RADICAL LIBERALS have taken over the Democrat Party. Fetterman is completely Out of Control. He is in as bad of shape as Biden probably worse. What is going to do Blink once for Yes and twice for No?
What the hell is going in with people? I don’t believe this unless there’s massive voter corruption going on. I can’t see people wanting our country to continue on this failed path!
Who in their right mind would vote for any democrat in this election? The Dems are out to destroy the country. Better wake up people!
Related
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Greg Abbott in Texas Governor Race
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Budd widens lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race: poll
Fox News Poll: Kelly up in Arizona Senate race, Hobbs & Lake battle for governorship
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Poll: Ron Johnson widens lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race
Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 997