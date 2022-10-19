ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Klubnik leads No. 5 Clemson to 27-21 win vs. No. 14 ‘Cuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley scored twice and freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over No. 14 Syracuse. Klubnik came in for mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei with Clemson trailing 21-10. The Tigers defense held Syracuse without points in the final two quarters and quarterback Garrett Shrader was picked off by safety R.J. Mickens to seal Clemson’s win. The Tigers won their 14th straight overall and 38th in row at home to break the ACC mark they shared with Florida State.
Big plays carry Furman past VMI 41-3

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Wayne Anderson Jr.’s blocked punt in the second quarter highlighted three big plays that led to 21 points as Furman rolled to a 41-3 win over VMI. Dominic Roberto’s 57-yard run down the right side gave Furman a 10-0 lead four minutes into the second quarter. Luke Shiflett scored on a 2-yard run on the first play after Anderson blocked a Jack Culbreath punt, putting the scores 61-seconds apart. Tyler Huff hit Joshua Harris deep down the middle for a 44-yard gain and on the next play found Ryan Miller for 11 yards to push the Paladins ahead 24-3 at the half. Wyatt Hagan was 22 of 39 for 268 yards for the Keydets.
