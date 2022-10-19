LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Wayne Anderson Jr.’s blocked punt in the second quarter highlighted three big plays that led to 21 points as Furman rolled to a 41-3 win over VMI. Dominic Roberto’s 57-yard run down the right side gave Furman a 10-0 lead four minutes into the second quarter. Luke Shiflett scored on a 2-yard run on the first play after Anderson blocked a Jack Culbreath punt, putting the scores 61-seconds apart. Tyler Huff hit Joshua Harris deep down the middle for a 44-yard gain and on the next play found Ryan Miller for 11 yards to push the Paladins ahead 24-3 at the half. Wyatt Hagan was 22 of 39 for 268 yards for the Keydets.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO