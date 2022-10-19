‘Christmas With You’ Trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. Returns for First Rom-Com in Over 20 Years (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Riverdale star lands first lead movie role in new rom-com
Riverdale star Drew Ray Tanner has landed his first lead role in new rom-com Boot Camp. The actor, who is best known for playing Fangs Fogarty on The CW series, will star in Boot Camp, which is based on the Wattpad story of the same name. The story follows Whitney...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Tom Felton says he and some of the 'Harry Potter' cast were 'a bit jealous' of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman had
Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight "Harry Potter" films, spoke about his costars in his memoir titled "Beyond the Wand."
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Woman King’ Departure: ‘It Wasn’t the Role for Me to Play’
Lupita Nyong’o is addressing why she walked away from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” back in 2020. Nyong’o, who leads the upcoming Marvel tentpole “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” told The Hollywood Reporter that she was set to play an Agojie warrior in the historical epic starring Viola Davis, who also produces. The Agojie tribe inspired the fictional Dora Milaje female army in “Black Panther.” After being cast in “The Woman King,” Nyong’o made a short documentary on the Agojie tribe called “Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o.” Per THR, the Academy Award winner “grapples uncomfortably with the tribe’s legacy of violence” in the...
Jamie Lee Curtis: How much has she made from the 'Halloween' films?
Jamie Lee Curtis has starred as Laurie Strode in the hit "Halloween" movies for over 40 years. Her first paycheck in 1978 was for only $8,000.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Rule Over ‘Ticket to Paradise’
“Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, will loom large over the weekend box office. The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is expected to generate $60 million or more from 4,350 North American theaters between Friday and Sunday. That’ll easily be enough to dethrone “Halloween Ends,” which took the No. 1 spot last weekend with $41 million.
ComicBook
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star lands next lead movie role in new horror
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has landed his newest role in an upcoming horror movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor, who also appeared in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and Elvis, will be starring in Went Up the Hill alongside Old and The Girl in the Spider's Web star Vicky Krieps.
Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler Set New Film Project at Netflix
Adam Sandler’s long-awaited reunion with Josh and Benny Safdie just took another major step toward materializing. Netflix has boarded the trio’s feature-length followup to “Uncut Gems,” with both Safdie brothers once again handling writing and directing duties and Sandler starring. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, though Netflix confirmed to IndieWire that a new film from Sandler and the Safdies is in development. The film hopes to shoot next year. After the massive success of “Uncut Gems,” which cemented the Safdies as two of the biggest names in the independent film world and earned Sandler some newfound critical acclaim...
A.V. Club
Tim Burton says his Batman now looks like "a lighthearted romp"
If you haven’t watched Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman in a minute, it’s worth remembering that it’s a remarkably weird movie: Structurally, it’s built, at least in its first act, as an investigative thriller, with Gotham journalists investigating some weirdo named Bruce Wayne. You see a guy get electrocuted into a smoking husk in the early going. It ends with Michael Keaton’s Batman quite comfortably murdering Jack Nicholson’s Joker. It’s not, say, Batman Returns dark, but still: Pretty grim!
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Alum Ron Perlman Starring in Mob Thriller
Actor Ron Perlman has joined a promising new production that will bring him back into the crime drama genre. According to a report by Deadline, Perlman has joined the cast of Thug, a mob movie starring Liam Neeson. Fans of Sons of Anarchy will be excited to see Perlman playing a character on the wrong side of the law once again.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ First Look: Channing Tatum & Steven Soderbergh Reteam For One Last Twirl Around The Pole
Warner Bros on Friday unveiled a first-look photo for its third and final Magic Mike film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, reuniting Channing Tatum with director Steven Soderbergh. See it below. Magic Mike is a film franchise centered on the world of male stripping, which the pair launched with the...
