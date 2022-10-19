With the trades of wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey, it feels like the Carolina Panthers have waved the white flag on the 2022 season. Sitting at 1-5 on the year, Carolina is in prime position to land the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft. But due to past trades for CB CJ Henderson, QB Sam Darnold, and CB Stephon Gimore, the Panthers had a pretty bare cupboard of picks in 2023. They were able to replenish those picks by dealing away their star running back to San Francisco in exchange for a second, third, and fourth round pick in 2023 and a fifth round selection in 2024.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO