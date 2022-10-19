Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Dolphins Sign Shell, Make Other Moves Ahead of Pittsburgh Game
The Miami Dolphins' customary Saturday moves included the usual practice squad elevations, along with a move on the 53-man roster that seemed inevitable. Veteran tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games, was signed to the 53-man roster to fill one of the two openings the Dolphins created this week.
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Steelers Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. The Dolphins will enter the game as 7.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
Centre Daily
Setting the Stage for the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-3) vs. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (2-4) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 23. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 8 p.m. and midnight in Miami Gardens will be between 74 and 77 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with partly cloudy skies but no precipitation in the forecast. The wind is expected to be 5-6 mph with gusts up to 10 mph.
Centre Daily
Are the Panthers Tanking?
With the trades of wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey, it feels like the Carolina Panthers have waved the white flag on the 2022 season. Sitting at 1-5 on the year, Carolina is in prime position to land the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft. But due to past trades for CB CJ Henderson, QB Sam Darnold, and CB Stephon Gimore, the Panthers had a pretty bare cupboard of picks in 2023. They were able to replenish those picks by dealing away their star running back to San Francisco in exchange for a second, third, and fourth round pick in 2023 and a fifth round selection in 2024.
Centre Daily
Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Start Sunday
Kenny Pickett is set to be the starting quarterback when the Steelers face the Dolphins on Sunday night in Miami. Pittsburgh (2-4) announced Friday that Pickett was one of three players that cleared concussion protocol on the team. Tight end pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were also cleared ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
Centre Daily
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers; Commanders Fire Sale Next?
The Carolina Panthers set the NFL world on fire Thursday evening when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for four future draft picks. The deal came just three days after the team dealt Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, officially kicking off a fire sale before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Centre Daily
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for DT Derrick Brown
The Detroit Lions have had a rough season along their defensive line. Multiple individuals have struggled to consistently be productive (i.e. Charles Harris and Michael Brockers), while several players have battled the injury bug (i.e. John Cominsky and Josh Paschal). Speaking of injuries, the latest negative development for Detroit's defensive...
Centre Daily
NFL Week 7 Injury Updates: Latest on Who’s In, Who’s Out
Some key players will be out of action this week while others return from the injured list to help their teams as the 2022 NFL season chugs along. One of the most beleaguered units, the Packers receiving corps, will be missing a couple of players but also might see the return of veteran wideout Sammy Watkins. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. V=Brown and (probably) D’Andre Swift are back for the Lions’ matchup with the Cowboys. The 49ers get some key defensive players back to help slow down the Chiefs’ offense.
Centre Daily
Q&A: Ifeatu Melifonwu Dealing With ‘Speed Bumps’ in 2022
In his second NFL season playing with the Detroit Lions, defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu has only played five defensive snaps in 2022, as his role has been primarily on special teams in the two games he has appeared in this year. Out of 22 games the young defensive back was...
Centre Daily
A Couple of Big Days Are in Store for Bradley Bozeman On and Off the Field
Whether it's on the football field or in the community, Bradley Bozeman knows how to make an impact and have his presence felt. Over the course of the next 48 hours, the Panthers center will have the opportunity to do both. For the first time this season, Bozeman is expected...
Centre Daily
Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
Centre Daily
How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA -- On Thursday, the 49ers traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, who has 393 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 85 carries this season, to replace Jeff Wilson Jr., who has 400 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries this season. Here's what Wilson Jr. said...
Centre Daily
Mac Jones Monday Night Status Revealed In Patriots-Bears Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 7 contest in Foxboro. The Pats and the Bears are set to square off on Monday night, Oct. 24. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium .
Centre Daily
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
Centre Daily
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Centre Daily
Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year
Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
Centre Daily
Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
Centre Daily
Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
Centre Daily
Cedric Tillman update: Status on Tennessee Vols’ WR today
Tennessee will be without wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday against UT Martin, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "Tillman increased his practice activity and is making progress, as he's expected to ramp up next week with the expectation to return against Kentucky," the report noted. Tillman is recovering from a...
