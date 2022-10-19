Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors. View the original article to see embedded media. Now embarking on his second (and probably...
Centre Daily
Josh Giddey has a Chance at a Breakout Game Versus Nuggets
Second-year guard Josh Giddey could be in for a massive season. After a strong preseason where, at times, he looked like the best player on the court, Giddey now looks to put it all together for a full 82-game slate. In the season opener versus Minnesota, Giddey looked fine, good...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Charles Barkley Critical Of Lakers Front Office After Loss To Clippers
While your Los Angeles Lakers were in the midst of their 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday, Charles Barkley quickly pounced on the club, proclaiming even at half time in that contest, "First of all, the Lakers stink, we can get that out of the way." He proceeded to shred L.A. for having "taken all [Russell Westbrook's] joy for life and basketball."
Centre Daily
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: : The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Make Two Selections In 2022 NBAGL Draft
In today's three-round NBA G League draft, your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, selected two exciting new young players. View the original article to see embedded media. During the first round today, South Bay picked 6'11" power forward Nate Roberts with the No. 17...
Centre Daily
Report: NBA Monitoring Potential Tanking More Closely This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. With the start of every NBA season comes rumors that struggling teams might lose on purpose for better draft positioning. Given the hype surrounding the 2023 draft class, including star prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, those conversations already appear to be at a fever pitch to begin the 2022–23 season.
Centre Daily
Report: NBA Executive Believes Draymond Green is Going to Lakers in Free Agency
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green is becoming more and more linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. First, it started with Stephen A. Smith, and now NBA executives are also starting to link the two. According to a report by Sean Deveney, one NBA executive believes...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Explains Matisse Thybulle’s Lack of Minutes
Since making his Philadelphia 76ers debut back in 2019, Matisse Thybulle has mostly had a role in the team’s rotation. While there have been times Thybulle’s lack of offensive consistency has kept him off the floor, the fourth-year wing has appeared in 198 games, averaging 21 minutes on the floor since getting drafted 20th overall in 2019.
Centre Daily
Scrappy Thunder Were Competitive but Outmatched on Opening Night
Despite starting its season with a loss, Oklahoma City showed that it has a deep, competitive rotation that will keep many of the Thunder’s contests close this season. Even if OKC doesn’t finish with a large win total, the team’s constant fight and refusal to back down will make every game entertaining.
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid’s Stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers took a trip to Boston to tip off their season opener against the Celtics. After a successful 4-0 run in the preseason, the Sixers hoped to keep the ball rolling in an actual meaningful matchup against their division rival. Joel Embiid and the Sixers struggled...
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: ‘We got punched in the mouth’
Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
Centre Daily
Jon Scheyer lands commitment from top sharpshooter
Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris announced his commitment to the Duke basketball program on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first 2024 prize for the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, a four-star who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, chose Duke over his other three...
Centre Daily
Caesars Kansas Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 Bonus for Chiefs, CFB & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The exhilaration of wagering on October sports like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and college football can only be surpassed by the elation of tapping into the Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo code MCBETFULL. This welcome bonus provides new customers with first-bet insurance of up to $1,250.
Centre Daily
Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
Centre Daily
College football TV schedule for Week 8: The games you should be watching
We're more than half way through the 2022 college football schedule and as we enter the Week 8 slate of games on Saturday, we'll see some important division and conference races heat up this weekend. Several top 25 ranked teams are idle, but we still have a half dozen head-to-head...
Centre Daily
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Centre Daily
No. 17 Kansas State-No. 8 TCU Week 8 Odds, Lines and Bet
Sole possession of first place in the Big 12 will be on the line when No. 8 TCU hosts No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night. TCU has won six straight games to start the season and aims to defeat a fourth consecutive ranked opponent after beating Oklahoma, Kansas and Oklahoma State over the last three weeks.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies’ NLCS Game 3
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park needed a pick-me-up following a couple of errors by the Philadelphia Phillies' defense. In comes Jason Kelce. Naturally, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center was seen chugging a beer on the field between innings. It was exactly what Philadelphia fans needed to inject some life...
Centre Daily
Cedric Tillman update: Status on Tennessee Vols’ WR today
Tennessee will be without wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday against UT Martin, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "Tillman increased his practice activity and is making progress, as he's expected to ramp up next week with the expectation to return against Kentucky," the report noted. Tillman is recovering from a...
Centre Daily
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers; Commanders Fire Sale Next?
The Carolina Panthers set the NFL world on fire Thursday evening when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for four future draft picks. The deal came just three days after the team dealt Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, officially kicking off a fire sale before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.
