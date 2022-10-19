Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCharlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors. View the original article to see embedded media. Now embarking on his second (and probably...
Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy
Oklahoma City continues their early season road stretch with a game in Denver against the Nuggets on Saturday. From the onset of the off-season, OKC has been hit with key injuries at the most inopportune times. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while...
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: : The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.
Josh Giddey has a Chance at a Breakout Game Versus Nuggets
Second-year guard Josh Giddey could be in for a massive season. After a strong preseason where, at times, he looked like the best player on the court, Giddey now looks to put it all together for a full 82-game slate. In the season opener versus Minnesota, Giddey looked fine, good...
Report: NBA Monitoring Potential Tanking More Closely This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. With the start of every NBA season comes rumors that struggling teams might lose on purpose for better draft positioning. Given the hype surrounding the 2023 draft class, including star prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, those conversations already appear to be at a fever pitch to begin the 2022–23 season.
Report: NBA Executive Believes Draymond Green is Going to Lakers in Free Agency
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green is becoming more and more linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. First, it started with Stephen A. Smith, and now NBA executives are also starting to link the two. According to a report by Sean Deveney, one NBA executive believes...
Lakers News: Charles Barkley Critical Of Lakers Front Office After Loss To Clippers
While your Los Angeles Lakers were in the midst of their 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday, Charles Barkley quickly pounced on the club, proclaiming even at half time in that contest, "First of all, the Lakers stink, we can get that out of the way." He proceeded to shred L.A. for having "taken all [Russell Westbrook's] joy for life and basketball."
Atlanta Hawks Hosting ‘Kids Night’ Against Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. Whether it's concerts, giveaways, or other specially-themed nights, State Farm Arena always has something exciting happening. This Sunday, the Hawks organization is hosting the first of three...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and they will not be fully loaded like they were on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Having already been handed a back-to-back set, the Clippers will be resting both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for the first half of this back-to-back.
Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Make Two Selections In 2022 NBAGL Draft
In today's three-round NBA G League draft, your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, selected two exciting new young players. View the original article to see embedded media. During the first round today, South Bay picked 6'11" power forward Nate Roberts with the No. 17...
Doc Rivers Explains Matisse Thybulle’s Lack of Minutes
Since making his Philadelphia 76ers debut back in 2019, Matisse Thybulle has mostly had a role in the team’s rotation. While there have been times Thybulle’s lack of offensive consistency has kept him off the floor, the fourth-year wing has appeared in 198 games, averaging 21 minutes on the floor since getting drafted 20th overall in 2019.
Lakers News: L.A. Worked Out Maurice Harkless This Week
Your Los Angeles Lakers may already be interested in tweaking around the edges of their rotation. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, L.A. apparently worked out free agent forward Maurice Harkless at some point this week. The 6'7" small forward was initially selected with the 15th pick after just...
Jokic Presents Challenges for Small-Ball Thunder Lineups
Oklahoma City could be in trouble on Saturday. The Thunder return to the court for their second game of the regular season, this time on the road in Denver against the Nuggets. Playing the Nuggets comes with one of the biggest challenges of any team in the league, Nikola Jokic.
A Couple of Big Days Are in Store for Bradley Bozeman On and Off the Field
Whether it's on the football field or in the community, Bradley Bozeman knows how to make an impact and have his presence felt. Over the course of the next 48 hours, the Panthers center will have the opportunity to do both. For the first time this season, Bozeman is expected...
Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: ‘We got punched in the mouth’
Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
Jon Scheyer lands commitment from top sharpshooter
Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris announced his commitment to the Duke basketball program on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first 2024 prize for the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, a four-star who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, chose Duke over his other three...
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Steelers-Dolphins ‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers and Dolphins will be featured on the prime-time stage in Week 7. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fully cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return as the team’s starter for Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins, who have lost three straight games, need Tagovailoa back under center....
