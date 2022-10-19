Read full article on original website
Lawmakers settle unemployment benefits lawsuit
(Lansing, MI) - An automated computer system used during the administration of Governor Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency acknowledged widespread errors. Some victims filed for bankruptcy, lost wages, suffered poor credit ratings and had trouble finding jobs.
Michigan's forest products industry growing
(Undated) - The state’s forest products industry is growing. That’s according to the Department of Natural Resources. The traditional forest products industry, including sawmills, paper mills, furniture factories, logging, and other wood products manufacturers, reached a combined value of nearly 22-billion dollars in 2019. That’s the most recent year for which statistics are available. Officials say in 2012 the value was 17-point-5 billion dollars. A DNR study on the economics of forest products indicates each direct job in forest products industries supported 1-point-14 additional jobs. Direct employment was pegged at 42-thousand-11 jobs.
