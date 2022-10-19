ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

WKRG News 5

Friday night crash kills two from Bay Minette: ALEA

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say two people are dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 225, six miles north of Bay Minette. According to a news release a 1991 Toyota pickup was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Ram at about 6:40 Friday evening. The […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 killed in crash near Stockton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

Two dead in early morning house fire in George County

Two people died in an early morning house fire in the Barton community of George County. A call came in about 6 a.m. Friday morning about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive. Units from Basin, Central and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments, Movella and Agricola Volunteer...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Joint funeral set for Hurley teens killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A joint funeral service will be held Saturday for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, 16-year-old Hurley residents killed in a crash last Saturday night. The service will be held at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church on Mississippi Highway 63, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and...
HURLEY, MS
Picayune Item

MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL

