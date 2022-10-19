Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday night crash kills two from Bay Minette: ALEA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say two people are dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 225, six miles north of Bay Minette. According to a news release a 1991 Toyota pickup was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Ram at about 6:40 Friday evening. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
wxxv25.com
Two dead in early morning house fire in George County
Two people died in an early morning house fire in the Barton community of George County. A call came in about 6 a.m. Friday morning about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive. Units from Basin, Central and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments, Movella and Agricola Volunteer...
Mississippi Press
Joint funeral set for Hurley teens killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A joint funeral service will be held Saturday for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, 16-year-old Hurley residents killed in a crash last Saturday night. The service will be held at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church on Mississippi Highway 63, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and...
Picayune Item
MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
WLOX
Man in hospital under armed guard after officer-involved shooting in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning. Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale. The sheriff’s department responded to a domestic disturbance call just before midnight. A source...
New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer
New information involving the car crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez two months ago as the man charged with murder in the case goes to court for a preliminary hearing.
Mississippi officials investigating early morning shooting involving George County deputy
Mississippi investigators are collecting evidence in a shooting that involved a George County deputy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
18-wheeler crash on Bayway catches SUV on fire, leaking fuel: Mobile Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out. The […]
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
wxxv25.com
Saucier murder suspect accused of shooting great-grandfather in Harrison County Court
A Saucier man who allegedly died at the hands of his great-grandson was shot in the face and leg, according to court testimony today. Matthew McDonough, 26, was charged with murder in the October 6th death of Hugh Polk in Saucier. McDonough also is charged with two counts of aggravated...
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand jury to consider murder charge in the death of Mount Vernon police officer
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An Orange Beach man charged with murder in connection with a traffic wreck that resulted in the death of a Mount Vernon police officer over the summer was drunk and speeding, according to testimony Thursday. After the preliminary hearing, Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully...
WLOX
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Start planning now. That’s the advice from city leaders as one of Gulfport’s busiest roads is set to shut down for two weeks. “We’re just really trying to stay on top of it, really educate the citizens as possible,” said Jase Payne, Gulfport Public Information Officer.
