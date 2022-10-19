Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Chinese chip startup shows key gap in Biden export curbs
One of China's most promising chip designers has already navigated through the Biden administration's export restrictions and concluded it will be able to continue tapping Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to produce its advanced silicon. Biren Technology develops artificial intelligence chips and is considered a promising domestic contender to compete with...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
MySanAntonio
Diamondback founder reflects on decade as public company
Midland’s Diamondback Energy has grown into an oil and gas producer closely watched by markets the world over -- a company that this week celebrated the 10th anniversary of its initial public offering. It wasn’t an easy path, according to Travis Stice, chairman and chief executive officer, who credits...
MySanAntonio
Two bright spots in a cooling housing market
Surging mortgage rates and uncertainty about the economy have put the housing market on ice. Mortgage purchase applications dropped Wednesday morning to their lowest level in 25 years and single-family housing starts will soon be down 20% on a year-over-year basis. Historically, a drop of more than 20% in single-family housing starts has meant pretty good odds for an overall recession.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
MySanAntonio
4 Ways Investors Can Make the Most of Inflation
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Housing costs are up, groceries are...
MySanAntonio
Remote work changed their lives. They're not going back to the office.
When Erin Archuleta wakes up, the sun hasn't yet risen in her Michigan town of 600. She listens for the chirping of the birds and the occasional whistle of a train or hum of a tractor. She enjoys a hot cup of coffee from her porch that overlooks the nearby pond, keeping her eyes peeled for deer wandering across her 10 acres of land.
Caravan shows support for Iran in drive from San Diego to LA: 'We want freedom'
Iranian-Americans caravanned from San Diego to Los Angeles Saturday where they marched through the streets in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran.
Comments / 0