theScore
Borowiecki stretchered off vs. Flyers after hit into boards
Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki was stretchered off the ice during the second period of Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers. Borowiecki's head collided with the boards after a hit from Flyers forward Morgan Frost. There was no penalty on the play. Borowiecki was conscious and had movement in all...
How Phil Kessel - of all players - got to the brink of becoming the ironman
Phil Kessel is the sniper who was drafted last at an All-Star Game as Alex Ovechkin laughed and snapped photos. He subtly roasted USA Hockey for omitting him from a World Cup roster that flopped. When his time with the Maple Leafs ended sourly, one Toronto columnist blamed his rumored love of hot dogs.
Penguins score 6 goals, dominate Kings
PITTSBURGH (AP) — From the day he took over nearly seven years ago, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has preached to his gifted offensive players to stop messing around and just shoot the puck. It appears Sullivan may finally have a group he doesn't have to tell twice. Jeff...
Tuch notches 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres double up Flames
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game to set an NHL record for a defenseman to open...
Tkachuk's penalties lead to Point's OT winner
The first chapter in the 2022-23 Battle of Florida lived up to the hype. The inaugural meeting this season between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning ended when Brayden Point displayed some tremendous poise on the power play to score the overtime winner, giving the Bolts a 3-2 win.
Banchero: I sometimes felt like a 'zoo animal' at Duke
As a star athlete at Duke, forward Paolo Banchero's college experience was anything but typical. The Orlando Magic rookie spoke about his brief time as a Blue Devil on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton," admitting that the attention he received from his classmates could be overwhelming.
UCLA suffers 1st loss after dominating performance by Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix made Oregon's win over UCLA look nearly effortless. He said it felt that way, too. Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season with a 45-30 victory Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown for the top of the Pac-12 standings.
Report: McCaffrey expected to make 49ers debut in Week 7 vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers fans won't have to wait long to see Christian McCaffrey in red and gold. The star running back, whom San Francisco acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, is expected to make his 49ers debut Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — San Antonio struggled when Indiana turned up the pressure late. Then the Spurs made one defensive stop to avoid a second straight embarrassing result. After nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the closing minutes, Josh Richardson forced rookie Bennedict Mathurin into an airball as the buzzer sounded to preserve a 137-134 victory at Indiana on Friday night.
Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96
Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded Chicago 128-96 in the Bulls' home opener
Raptors' Barnes suffers ankle sprain in loss to Heat
Toronto Raptors wing Scottie Barnes exited Saturday's contest against the Miami Heat after sustaining a right ankle sprain in the second quarter and didn't return. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year landed awkwardly on his right foot after being fouled on a drive to the basket. Barnes remained in the game to shoot his free throw but left shortly after.
Wilson to be game-time decision vs. Jets
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision Sunday versus the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced. Wilson is listed as questionable on the injury report, as he suffered the injury in the Broncos' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Steelers' Pickett clears concussion protocol ahead of Dolphins game
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Friday. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also were cleared from concussion protocol. Pickett exited Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Mitchell Trubisky stepping in and leading...
TNF player props: What's the deal with the Saints and Cardinals?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
Wilson won't play vs. Jets due to hamstring injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, the team announced. Wilson pushed to play, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to hold out the veteran to allow him "to heal and prevent a lingering injury," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Mitchell recalls Jazz getting drunk in locker room on night of NBA shutdown
Donovan Mitchell offered some insight into the feeling in the Utah Jazz locker room the night Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the NBA shutdown. Mitchell spoke about the night on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast, recalling how the Jazz were stuck in the locker room for nine hours after the league postponed their March 11, 2020, game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Booker savors payback win over playoff-rival Mavs
After mounting a 22-point comeback against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker relished his squad's victory over the team that eliminated them in the playoffs. "If you get your asses kicked, you want to get your get-back," Booker said to ESPN's Jorge Sedano postgame, speaking...
Bulls' LaVine makes season debut vs. Cavs
Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls in their home opener Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. LaVine missed the first two contests of the campaign due to the management of a left knee injury. The 27-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery in May. The Bulls are 1-1...
Hot-shooting Spurs shock winless 76ers in Philadelphia
The San Antonio Spurs shot a blistering 16-for-38 (42%) from beyond the arc Saturday to stun the Philadelphia 76ers on the road 114-105. The 76ers, who came into the season with championship aspirations, moved to 0-3 with the loss, matching their worst start to a campaign since 2017. Last year's...
Report: Mac Jones expects to be available for MNF vs. Bears
Quarterback Mac Jones expects he'll be available when the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, sources told ESPN's Mike Reiss. Jones has missed the past three games for the Patriots due to a high left ankle sprain. He reportedly told teammates he's made progress and has one more hurdle to clear in his recovery ahead of the Week 7 matchup.
