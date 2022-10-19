Donovan Mitchell offered some insight into the feeling in the Utah Jazz locker room the night Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the NBA shutdown. Mitchell spoke about the night on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast, recalling how the Jazz were stuck in the locker room for nine hours after the league postponed their March 11, 2020, game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

