Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
A dog parasite could help fight incurable cancers—what our immunotherapy research revealed
Cancers are the second leading cause of death in the world, after cardiovascular diseases. Their seriousness lies in their diversity—some can be effectively treated with surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, while others respond poorly or not at all. Improving the treatment of these diseases is therefore a major challenge. For...
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
MedicalXpress
Microbiome: Disruption of gut microbial balance is associated with increased mortality after kidney, liver transplants
Disruptions in the gut microbiome have been linked to lower survival rates for people who have undergone kidney and liver transplants, a finding that highlights the critical importance of the vast and complex microbial communities that dwell within us. Scientists in the Netherlands studied fecal samples from more than 1,000...
MedicalXpress
Study finds behavior matters far more to lifetime exposure to cancer-causing radiation than previously believed
A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows that people who act quickly to test for and mitigate radon gas in their homes are at a much lower risk of developing lung cancer long-term. The study found swift action is key in avoiding preventable illness. In...
MedicalXpress
Oncology therapy at the end-of-life: Have we missed the mark?
Continued treatment for patients with cancer near end-of-life delays conversations about goals of care and hospice enrollment, escalates costs, and may adversely affect the quality of care patients receive. Accordingly, over the last decade, major professional societies have recommended that clinicians decrease the use of systemic anti-cancer therapies at the end-of-life stage.
MedicalXpress
New cervical screening test could predict cell changes years before they occur
A new swab test that identifies potentially dangerous cervical cell changes up to four years before they happen has been developed by researchers from UCL and the University of Innsbruck. The research, published in Genome Medicine, found that the new cervical screening method was more sensitive than other currently available...
MedicalXpress
Study points toward new ways to prevent liver cancer
Almost all liver cancers develop after decades of chronic liver disease, but a new discovery by Columbia researchers may lead to treatments that could break the link. The new research shows that during chronic liver disease a shift in the balance of quiescent and activated stellate liver cells not only promotes fibrosis but also sets the stage for the most common type of primary liver cancer, called hepatocellular carcinoma.
MedicalXpress
Study of rare bone disease reaches important milestone
Progress by a UMass Chan Medical School researcher in developing a gene therapy for a rare, crippling bone disease has reached an important milestone with demonstration of proof-of-concept in a humanized mouse model of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and human FOP patient-derived cells. The research is published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Promoting patient behavioral change through food choice and self-monitoring
Teaching patients to observe and document how they feel after eating certain foods can be a highly effective way to encourage positive lifestyle changes, according to Rutgers researchers. To measure the effectiveness of behavioral change programs on patient well-being, students from the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers partnered...
MedicalXpress
A new environment boosts your memory (but not for everyone)
However tempting it may be, as a student, to lock yourself in your room or in favorite library nook in the days running up to an important exam, it's not a very wise choice, stresses neuroscientist Judith Schomaker. Her most recent research, done with Marit Ruitenberg and Valentin Baumann and...
MedicalXpress
Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?
Halloween is a time to embrace all that is disgusting, from bloody slasher films to haunted houses full of fake guts and gore. But the attraction to stuff that grosses us out goes beyond this annual holiday. Flip through TV channels and you'll come across "adventurous eating" programs, in which...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests discontinuation of gender-affirming hormones in those who start treatment as adolescents is rare
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty suppressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
People Are Sharing "Basic Knowledge Facts" And I Hate To Admit It, But I Didn't Know Half Of Them
"Don’t dive in the water to save a drowning person. They WILL kill you or you could injure yourself. Throw them a flotation device. Hand them a broomstick and pull them to safety. Do NOT get in the water with a panicking person."
MedicalXpress
Study: Maternal, paternal exercise affects metabolic health in offspring
A mouse study by Kristin Stanford, a physiology and cell biology researcher with The Ohio State University College of Medicine at the Wexner Medical Center, provides new ways to determine how maternal and paternal exercise improve metabolic health of offspring. Laurie Goodyear of the Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
How close are we to developing pig-to-human organ transplants?
In a new article published Oct. 13 in the journal Science, Megan Sykes, the Michael J. Friedlander Professor of Medicine and professor of microbiology and immunology and surgical sciences (in surgery) and director of Columbia's Center for Translational Immunology, describes the rapid advance of pig-to-human transplants, a promising solution for the ongoing problem of transplant organ shortages.
MedicalXpress
Increased thermogenesis in fat cells during active period of circadian rhythm limits weight gain in mice
A team of researchers at Northwestern University, working with a pair of colleagues from the University of Texas, has found that an increase in thermogenesis in fat cells during active periods of the daily circadian rhythm can limit weight gain in mice. Their paper is published in the journal Science; Damien Lagarde and Lawrence Kazak with the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute at McGill University have published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team on this new effort.
MedicalXpress
Collaborative initiative to unravel the role of HLA in individuals with a genetic cancer predisposition
Scientists from the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS), the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), the Heidelberg University Hospital and Heidelberg University have established INDICATE, an international collaborative initiative to unravel the role of the Human Leukocyte Antigen type as risk modifier in individuals with a genetic cancer predisposition. Genetic...
MedicalXpress
Mindfulness training provides a natural high, study finds
New research from the University of Utah finds that a mindfulness meditation practice can produce a healthy altered state of consciousness in the treatment of individuals with addictive behaviors. Not unlike what one might experience under the influence of psychedelic drugs—achieving this altered state through mindful meditation has the potential lifesaving benefit of decreasing one's addictive behaviors by promoting healthy changes to the brain. The findings come from the largest neuroscience study to date on mindfulness as a treatment for addiction.
Comments / 0