ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Woman painting her nails on flight divides the internet

By Kidspot
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A woman has caused a stir online for a divisive act she performed on board a three-hour flight.

The woman was outed for painting her nails while seated on her flight by a fellow passenger, who decided to share the image of her painting away from the other side of the plane aisle.

The photographer shared the image on Reddit , asking fellow users if they would have also been outraged if this happened on their trip.

“This woman painting her nails on a 3 hour plane journey,” the photo was captioned.

Is it OK to paint your nails on a flight?

The poster made note of the fact that they had asked the woman to stop painting, as well as the flight attendant on board, but the woman flat-out refused to stop performing her manicure.

So is it OK to do this or not?

Well, it depends on who you’re asking. The post was flooded with comments from divided users – some who claimed it was an absolute no-no and others who claimed they thought other acts – such as cutting fingernails – were worse than this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GoMX_0if0vgv200
This woman painting her nails on a flight did not impress her fellow passengers.
Reddit/@u/tazdoestheinternet

In the comments, it was explained the smell emanating from the nail polish bottle was the issue, which was made particularly worse in an area as enclosed as a small plane.

“If you all asked her to stop and she didn’t – that’s even worse than her lack of awareness,” one Redditor commented.

“That’s self-entitlement to an extreme degree,” another added.

The smell would be horrendous!

Another said that the chemical smells were the biggest problem in this act: “Some people swear the smell gives them headaches, and that’s when doing it in a well-ventilated area.”

“Absolutely NOT! I had a woman painting her nails next to us the last time we went to the UK. The smell is SO STRONG, especially when you’re enclosed in a small space and trying to sleep. HARD NO for me,” Claire told Kidspot of her own very similar experience.

Meanwhile, others claimed they weren’t that bothered by the act.

“That poor woman is trying to meet society’s standards of how a woman should look, multi-tasking cos ain’t no woman got time for sitting idly for three hours!” Nama told Kidspot.

And Carly agreed – though don’t be doing the whole manicure routine!

“I guess I wouldn’t care if someone was just ‘painting’ their nails next to me, but if they were using remover and doing the whole shebang the smell would be unbearable,” she said, adding in one other very important point that everyone seemed to have overlooked.

“I can’t paint my nails nicely at the best of times so good on her if she’s managed to make them look nice 30,000ft off the ground!”

Comments / 1

Related
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy