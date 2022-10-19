ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorned woman buries ‘cheating liar’ ex’s house in glitter

By Jack Hobbs
 3 days ago

Revenge is best served sparkly.

A British woman got back at her cheating ex by glitter-bombing her lying lover’s apartment. A video of her glimmering payback has nearly 6 million views on TikTok.

Nicole Walker said that she grew suspicious of her partner — who was given the alias of Vera — and eventually managed to wrangle the truth out of her girlfriend.

“I just had this gut instinct that she’d done something behind my back,” said Walker. “I made up that one of her friends had told me the truth and she went ‘Which friend? How did you find out?'”

“We used to stay together every night but then she’d be off for three nights at a time. It was different, it was a bit off,” Walker recalled.

Following Vera’s confession, Walker and a friend met at a local diner where they hatched their revenge plot.

“I don’t know where I got the idea from. I must have seen it online somewhere,” said Walker.

Nicole Walker said that she became suspicious the her ex — who was given the alias of Vera — and eventually managed to get her girlfriend to admit her wrongdoing.
"I made up that one of her friends had told me the truth and she went 'Which friend? How did you find out?'"
The video has since received nearly 6 million views.
Woman gets revenge pouring glitter on ex’s things: ‘It’ll be haunting him for years’

The schemers eventually made it to a craft store where Walker stumbled upon the glitter aisle. It was then that the devil on Walker’s shoulder — her friend — whispered to her: “Yeah, do it.”

Walker made a beeline toward her ex’s apartment. “I knew she wouldn’t be in when I went over. I think she was out seeing somebody else,” she said.

Walker then filmed herself splashing glitter all over Vera’s apartment. The sparkly stuff is well-known by avid crafters for getting into every nook and cranny of a space — and nearly impossible to clean in one go.

“I put the glitter everywhere — in the kitchen drawers, in the fridge, in the freezer. I put it all in her bed, because that’s the worst,” said Walker. “I put it in all the worst places you can imagine. Glitter’s hard to clean up.”

"I sent her the video when I originally did it. She was crying her eyes out, she was getting really upset," she added.
"I put the glitter everywhere - in the kitchen drawers, in the fridge, in the freezer. I put it all in her bed, because that's the worst."
According to Walker, she sent the video of her sprinkling the glitter to her ex.
"She never told me how long it took to clean up. I think her mum might have had to go round to help her."
"People have been sticking up for me on TikTok. They were telling me to do other things - to put glitter in the shoes," said Walker.
“I sent her the video when I originally did it. She was crying her eyes out, she was getting really upset,” she added.

Walker then revealed that she and Vera managed to reconcile and get back together. “We got back together within the next two weeks. She apologized to me but I did say I let my anger get the back of me,” Walker admitted.

“I did say she deserved it though,” the jilted girlfriend added.

Walker then revealed that she and Vera managed to reconcile and get back together.
Walker said several people reached out to her on TikTok about other tough spots she missed in her glitter-bombing.

“People have been sticking up for me on TikTok. They were telling me to do other things — to put glitter in the shoes,” said Walker.

“She never told me how long it took to clean up. I think her mum might have had to go round to help her,” she added.

