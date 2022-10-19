Bebe Rexha reveals how fans found her David Guetta smash, 'I'm Good (Blue)'

On a new episode of Billboard Pop Shop Podcast , Katie & Keith talk to Bebe Rexha about "I'm Good (Blue),” her collab with David Guetta that was actually made years ago and then recently unearthed by savvy fans.

The track, which interpolates Eiffel 65 's 1999 novelty hit "Blue (Da Ba Dee),” found its way to TikTok and well the rest is history currently climbing up the charts.

5 years ago during a very last minute London studio sesh, Bebe recalled “hearing this remix” but thinking nothing of it, noting “it was just fun.”

Thinking, “this has already been such a big hit song,” and admitting she “loves remixes as long as they’re done the right way.” After cutting the track years prior, to Bebe’s surprise, Guetta played the track at a festival, and someone who filmed it then posted it online. Which led someone else to make a remix of it and post it on TikTok. Which caught the ear of a famous gamer, who used the track during one of her streams, leading the song to blow up.

“It’s just honestly amazing, I mean you never know what people want. And I feel like everyone was kinda going crazy like ‘we want this song, why can’t we find it.’ So I was hitting up David, telling him people really want this record we should just put it out. Like at this point it’s like viral on TikTok, people are asking for it, it’s just like let’s give the people what they want.”

Also discussed — the track’s chart stats, courtesy of Keith. Plus, more from Bebe on whether the song’s success came as a surprise, how this track differs from how she goes about making her other records, her new mystery album, and more.

Other things to look forward to in the episode — all the current GRAMMY drama, as well as various bits of chart news, including Doja Cat ’s sixth Top 10 on the Hot 100 chart, Steve Lacy ’s third week at No. 1, plus Glass Animals racking up another milestone with “Heat Waves,” and more.

