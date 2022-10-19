ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Did Kyle Schwarber's home run go further than Matt Stairs'?

By Tim Kelly
 3 days ago

If you thought that no Philadelphia Phillie would ever hit as titanic of a postseason home run as Matt Stairs did in Game 4 of the 2008 NLDS, Kyle Schwarber would like to speak to you.

Schwarber crushed the longest home run in Petco Park history in Game 1 of the 2022 NLCS , drawing immediate comparisons to the blast that Stairs ripped deep into the night at Dodger Stadium:

Schwarber's home run went 488 feet, which created a mad dash to recall how long Stairs' iconic blast went. Statcast wasn't around until 2015, though, and while there were home run estimates before then, none are available for Stairs' shot.

The guess here is that the home runs are pretty similar distances, but it's hard to top 488 feet.

Fortunately, some Twitter users were willing to use the eye test to determine how far Stairs' home run went for the purposes of this discussion:

What we do know is that Stairs' shot is arguably the most iconic postseason home run in Phillies history. And if the 2022 Phillies -- like Stairs and the 2008 team -- end up winning the World Series, Schwarber's home run will end up pretty high on that list.

