Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
KCK Schools consider cameras in classrooms, more NARCAN access
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, KS, Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider a pair of measures that would put cameras in the classrooms and increase access to NARCAN in case of an opioid overdose. The camera policy would give students who can’t be...
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
KCTV 5
Missouri Division of Fire Safety assists in criminal investigation into fire that damaged 6 structures
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is assisting in an ongoing criminal investigation into a fast-moving fire that damaged six structures Monday near 21st Street and Spring Avenue in unincorporated Jackson County, Missouri. The flames fueled by strong winds and dry conditions spread dangerously close...
KCTV 5
City of Raymore ‘100 percent opposed’ to idea of KCMO landfill near city limits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Raymore told KCTV5 Tuesday afternoon it has learned of plans made to develop a landfill right next to the city’s boundaries. “It would be on our front porch,” Mayor Kris Turnbow said. While he said the city is not revealing...
KCTV 5
Intentionally-set fire spreads to 6 houses in Jackson County, a recent trend in that neighborhood
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments worked to put out several house fires in a Jackson County neighborhood Monday morning, with the fire chief saying they were intentionally set. The fires were all in a neighborhood in unincorporated Jackson County in the 2100 block of Spring...
KCTV 5
KCKPS classroom camera initiative faces criticism
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools got a lot of pushback Tuesday night after proposing putting cameras in the classroom to expand virtual learning. Several teachers spoke in opposition at the district’s school board meeting. After a passionate public comment session, some board members contended...
KCTV 5
Triple shooting in Kansas City Tuesday night leaves one dead, two injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man died and two women were wounded late Tuesday following a shooting. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to the 5700 block of Troost Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. and found two people had been shot. They were in front of Bob’s Bar & Grill when police arrived.
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
KCTV 5
KCFD ladder truck hits SUV on Monday afternoon, driver injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was injured when a Kansas City Fire Department ladder truck hit their SUV on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the crash happened at 3:26 p.m. in the area of W. 43rd Street and Madison Avenue. Following an emergency call, the ladder truck...
Motorcyclist who struck pedestrian outside stadiums dies 1 month after crash
Michael E. Douglas, 64, the motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a pedestrian Sept. 26, has died, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Tuesday.
KCTV 5
Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
Kansas City police address concerns, rumors of missing Black women
Kansas City leaders spoke about addressing concerns in the community of missing Black women after a Excelsior Springs abuse case.
Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
kcur.org
KCFD firetruck driver ordered to pay $32 million after killing three people in Westport crash
A Kansas City Fire Department engine driver who killed three people after plowing through a red light in Westport last December will likely not be able to pay even a fraction of a $32 million arbitration award levied against him last week. But the families of the three victims hope...
KCTV 5
1 in custody following fatal shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting in Independence on Tuesday night. The police department said officers went to the 800 block of N. Park Ave. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man inside a residence there...
KCTV 5
Crews still working to keep I-470 brush fire under control in Kansas City
Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski's involvement in murder convictions of two men. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement.
KCTV 5
Crews still working on mulch fire along I-470 going into Day 2 Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters on Monday morning were still putting out hot spots from a large mulch fire that got out of control Sunday. The blaze could be seen easily from the highway. KC Scout warned drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using Interstate 470 in the Raytown Road area of Kansas City, MO.
Authorities: Amazon driver may have died in animal mauling in Excelsior Springs
Authorities in Excelsior Springs are investigating after an Amazon driver was killed after possibly being mauled by dogs on Monday.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
