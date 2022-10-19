ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KCK Schools consider cameras in classrooms, more NARCAN access

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, KS, Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider a pair of measures that would put cameras in the classrooms and increase access to NARCAN in case of an opioid overdose. The camera policy would give students who can’t be...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPS classroom camera initiative faces criticism

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools got a lot of pushback Tuesday night after proposing putting cameras in the classroom to expand virtual learning. Several teachers spoke in opposition at the district’s school board meeting. After a passionate public comment session, some board members contended...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCFD ladder truck hits SUV on Monday afternoon, driver injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was injured when a Kansas City Fire Department ladder truck hit their SUV on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the crash happened at 3:26 p.m. in the area of W. 43rd Street and Madison Avenue. Following an emergency call, the ladder truck...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

1 in custody following fatal shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting in Independence on Tuesday night. The police department said officers went to the 800 block of N. Park Ave. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man inside a residence there...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Crews still working to keep I-470 brush fire under control in Kansas City

Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski's involvement in murder convictions of two men. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crews still working on mulch fire along I-470 going into Day 2 Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters on Monday morning were still putting out hot spots from a large mulch fire that got out of control Sunday. The blaze could be seen easily from the highway. KC Scout warned drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using Interstate 470 in the Raytown Road area of Kansas City, MO.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
KANSAS CITY, MO

