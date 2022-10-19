The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A Fox Has Had IT with Kanye West

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen at @karenvaughn on social.

Kim Coles On Joining The Cast of The Surreal Life

Kim Coles is one of the stars of the MTV reboot of the Surreal Life . She didn’t know who her housemates would be until she arrived. Dennis Rodman is one of her housemates and she told Sherri Shepherd what the experience of living with Dennis Rodman was like.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj1CyappwGk/



Vivica A Fox Has Had IT with Kanye West

Vivica A Fox was on the Fox Soul Show she co-hosts, Cocktails with Queens when she went off on Kanye about his comments on how George Floyd died. And that is precisely why the family is suing him for $250 million dollars!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj3KwXiPtCh/



Tia Mowry On Feeling the Love From Fans Since Divorce Announcement.

Tia Mowry was on the red carpet when she was asked how she feels about all the love she has received from fans since announcing her divorce from husband Cory Hardrict

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H_GZH8NqPg



Did Stevie Wonder Shoot His Shot At Ari Lennox?

Ari Lennox stopped by the radio station owned by Stevie Wonder and he decided to interview her. He told her how much he loves her voice and it looks like Stevie is more than just a fan of her music. Someone wrote in the comments ‘now I see why Stevie got so many kids’ I can’t!

Source: https://twitter.com/welovearilennox/status/1581249234908504066



