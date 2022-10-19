Read full article on original website
How do you safely drive in foggy conditions? Oregon State Police weighs in
EUGENE, Ore. — When driving in foggy conditions, Oregon State Police has some safety tips. First things first: slow down and leave distance between you and the car in front of you so you have time to stop. Make sure your headlights are on, but not your high beams...
Weekend rain & snow expected to make roads slick
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain and snow is on its way! That's great for the drought situation and the prolonged wildfire smoke that's expected to clear this weekend. This will be the first rain chance Oregon's seen in nearly a month. That means ash, vehicle fluid, and fall leaves will add to the potentially slick roads.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon, Wash. Cascades as snow level falls to 4,000 ft.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in place for the Oregon and Southwest Washington Cascade Range as the snow level fell to the 4,000-foot level on Saturday. Wet snow started accumulating early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said it expects anywhere from 2 to 8 inches in some places, but closer to 1 to 3 inches at the 4,000 feet of elevation.
Air Quality Advisory extended through Monday as smoke lingers over Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Air Quality Advisory has been extended through Monday night as smoke lingers over western Oregon and southwest Washington. Wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest coupled with the latest forecast will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said.
Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Colorado business
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police said two men were arrested after they were caught stealing cooking oil from a business in Colorado. Officers were dispatched to the business on Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. EDT for a report that two black men were stealing cooking oil from the back of the building, according to the Pocono Township Police Department.
Two counties to vote on pitch to change state lines and add Eastern Oregon to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians in two counties will soon vote on measures paving the way for Idaho and Oregon to redraw their border. Morrow and Wheeler counties, both in eastern Oregon, have measures on the November ballots addressing the ‘Greater Idaho’ pitch to redraw state lines. Greater...
Tina Kotek visits Corvallis to support a possible solution to homelessness
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ballots are out, voters can decide, and candidates are making their final pitches. Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, says her goal over the final two and a half weeks is to talk to every voter possible about solutions for Oregon's problems. One of the...
Governor candidate Tina Kotek visits Corvallis for election tour
CORVALLIS, Ore. — For more on this story, watch #LIVEonKMTR tonight. The November 8 midterm election is just over two weeks away, and the Oregon candidates for governor are running their tours through the state for the final weeks of the campaign. Democratic candidate Tina Kotek visited Corvallis on...
Oregon Humane Society celebrates the opening of Community Veterinary Hospital
Thursday marked a special occasion for the Oregon Humane Society as it cut the ribbon in celebration of opening the Community Veterinary Hospital. The project, called the New Road Ahead, initially broke ground in March 2021 after almost 10 years of analysis and planning. The Oregon Humane Society says it's the largest expansion project in their 154-year history. It not only includes the Community Veterinary Hospital, but also a Behavior and Rescue Center and Animal Crimes Forensic Center; pets who are part of OHS’ current Behavior Modification Program will be moved from the main shelter to the Behavior and Rescue Center in mid-November, the Forensic Center will be fully operational by the end of 2022.
High school athletes ink first NIL deals
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been more than a week since the Oregon School Activities Association changed its rules allowing student athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Local students and companies are making the most of the opportunity. The Portland Gear lifestyle brand announced Friday the first...
Elizabeth Warren to join Kotek at rally Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another big name is hitting the campaign trail in Oregon. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Portland on Saturday. She will appear at the Get Out the Vote rally with Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek. The race for governor in Oregon has drawn...
