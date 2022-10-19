Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Ethereum Accumulation In Top Gear As Whale Holdings Hit New ATH
Over the previous few weeks, there was a transparent accumulation development amongst Ethereum holders. ETH had spilled out of exchanges at a excessive price, following the identical motion of BTC out of exchanges. The quantity of ETH pointed towards whales taking giant positions within the digital asset. The results of their accumulation is now obvious as Ethereum whale holdings have shot to a brand new excessive.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Dominance To Regain Control Over Crypto?
On this episode of NewsBTC’s day by day technical evaluation movies, we’re analyzing Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) and the way the highest cryptocurrency may carry out within the close to time period towards altcoins. Check out the video under:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Versus Altcoins (BTC.D): October 20, 2022. Along...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Fail – 80% Of El Salvador’s People Believe The President’s Crypto Program Is A Disaster
Bitcoin took the web by storm in 2021 when El Salvador – the smallest nation in South America – introduced it can make the cryptocurrency a authorized tender. The plan was first made public throughout the 2021 Bitcoin Convention that was held in Miami by means of a video of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele that shared the nation’s plan to undertake a invoice that can make Bitcoin legal tender.
astaga.com
$111M Stablecoins Flow Into Exchanges, Buying Pressure For Bitcoin?
On-chain knowledge reveals massive quantities of stablecoins have entered exchanges not too long ago, one thing that would present shopping for stress for Bitcoin. Round $111 Million Stablecoins Flowed Into Exchanges In Final Couple Of Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the newest stablecoin influx is...
astaga.com
Solana (SOL/USD) is a 10x return investment sub $20
Solana (SOL/USD) is a kind of cryptocurrencies anticipated to rival Ethereum strongly. With the prospects, the Layer-1 blockchain was labelled the Ethereum killer. The label emanated from its similarities to Ethereum. Nevertheless, Solana was appreciated extra for its sooner transactions and decrease prices. Nevertheless, a bearish cryptocurrency market and Solana-specific...
astaga.com
Quant Gets Listed On Binance Futures As Price Retests $170; What’s Next For QNT?
QNT’s value stays robust regardless of rejection from a excessive of $220 as the value holds above the important thing assist space. QNT to look inexperienced as value takes the crypto market abruptly and leaves bears in disbelief as Binance listing QNT in its futures buying and selling platform.
astaga.com
Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018
The Bitcoin value is lingering just below $19,000 on the time of writing, not removed from the native low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Worth Index (PPI) knowledge was launched final week, the BTC value plunged to simply that value degree. Unexpectedly for a lot...
astaga.com
Justin Sun Reveals Reason Behind $236 Million USDC Cash Out
Tron founder Justin Solar clears rumors surrounding large transactions by way of his accounts in latest weeks. He mentioned the rumors of cashing out USDC stablecoin are false and the transactions with Circle are solely inner fund sorting and allocation. Justin Solar stays extremely bullish on crypto and blockchain, in addition to seems to be to extend hiring.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whales Who Accumulated At $18k Have Continued To Hold Strong
On-chain information suggests Bitcoin whales who accrued in the course of the June crash have continued to carry sturdy to date. Bitcoin Sum Coin Age Distribution Exhibits Sturdy Accumulation Round $18k. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the $18k degree has been getting assist from the whales...
astaga.com
ETH Shows Strength As Volatility Peaks
The Ethereum worth continues to battle because the macro components stay unfavorable. Ethereum accomplished a profitable merge final month, which was anticipated to be a serious bullish occasion for the Ethereum ecosystem. Nevertheless, Ethereum continues to battle to succeed in its pre-merge ranges. Nonetheless, the crypto market is displaying power within the final hour.
astaga.com
Near Protocol Loses $3 As Holders Sweat Over Price, Is There One Last Trick?
NEAR’s worth struggles to carry above key resistance as worth traits in a falling wedge worth may break the downtrend. NEAR continues to wrestle as worth clings to resistance in a bid to reclaim the area. The value of NEAR continues a downtrend worth motion in a descending wedge...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Struggles As The Bears Assemble; Can Bulls Push One Last Time?
SHIB’s worth struggles to carry above key help as the worth tends to get a knockout into a variety channel. SHIB continues to wrestle in a range-bound motion as the worth makes an attempt to breakout from its vary worth. The value of SHIB continues its vary motion in...
astaga.com
Former Congressional Candidate Ditches Bitcoin For XRP, LUNC
David Gokhshtein, former U.S. Congressional candidate and founding father of Gokhshtein Media, on Friday mentioned he favors shopping for “a bag of XRP” because the SEC handover Hinman docs to Ripple. Gokhshtein believes if Ripple wins the lawsuit, the XRP value will go parabolic. In the meantime, he additionally favors Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), in addition to Terra Traditional (LUNC) after the Binance LUNC burn and the Terra Classic Revival Roadmap.
astaga.com
FTX Chief Shares An Interesting Solution to the Crypto Hacking Problem
Over the previous couple of months, crypto hacking has turned rampant, particularly within the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. This month itself, greater than $750 million have been already misplaced in crypto hacks as per knowledge from Chainalysis. Crypto billionaire and FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried have lately outlined a framework to...
astaga.com
Finder’s Panel Predicts 11% Growth For Bitcoin By Year-End
Finder’s panel has at all times shared ideas relating to bitcoin and the place they see the worth going over the following months, and even years to come back. Within the final 12 months, there have been some bullish predictions from the panels, however as time has gone on, these consultants have begun to regulate their predictions to suit the present market. The latest of those panels have revealed their ideas on the digital asset and it’s adjusted even decrease.
astaga.com
Uniswap (UNI/USD) bullish pressure remains. Here is the key target for buyers
Uniswap (UNI/USD) forays into Web3 appear to be hitting the appropriate buttons. Per week since CoinJournal reported a $165 million funding for DeFi, the native token has been bullish. CoinMarketCap exhibits that the Uniswap token has gained greater than 11% up to now week. It’s down by an intraday of...
astaga.com
what will drive it from the bear market?
Because the clock ticks, the extra sure we grow to be {that a} bear market is right here to final. Restoration appeared to have began in June and July, however the elephant within the room stays – macro uncertainty. Consequently, Ethereum (ETH/USD) appeared on its method up because it...
astaga.com
TON surges by 10% despite the broader market’s bearish run
The cryptocurrency market is underperforming for the third-consecutive day this week, however TON is at present outperforming the opposite main cryptocurrencies. TON, the native coin of the Toncoin cryptocurrency, is at present outperforming the opposite main cryptocurrencies. It has added greater than 10% to its worth and is buying and...
astaga.com
Experts Fear “Nov 2018” Scenario, Can It Dump 50%
The crypto market continues to battle because of the hawkish macroeconomic circumstances. The Bitcoin worth falls additional by 1.28% within the final 24 hours and falls under the $19K mark. It’s presently buying and selling at $18,995. Bitcoin’s poor efficiency is regarding buyers and consultants. Consultants consider that Bitcoin can see a repeat of the November 2018 situation.
astaga.com
MATIC could rally towards $0.9055 after Polygon’s partnership with Nubank
MATIC is down by lower than 1% regardless of Polygon’s latest partnership with Nubank. Nonetheless, the coin may rally larger over the approaching hours and days. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon community, is down by lower than 1% within the final 24 hours. At press time, MATIC is buying and selling at $0.8432 per coin.
Comments / 0