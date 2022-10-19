Read full article on original website
bkreader.com
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 10/21–10/23
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
bkreader.com
Brooklyn’s Public Administrator Introduced at Hispanic Heritage Event
Not many people know who the public administrator is or what they do, but it is an important job that can impact the lives of nearly every family in Brooklyn. It’s why the Second Judicial District Equal Justice Committee of the courts held a Hispanic Heritage Month event where they decided to highlight Javier Ortiz, Brooklyn’s public administrator […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
bkreader.com
BK Organization to Host Star-Studded ‘I Will Graduate’ Day at Barclays Center
On any given day, the Barclays Center’s seats are filled with loyal basketball fans or concertgoers but on Oct. 24, the indoor arena will be home to what is described as the largest youth empowerment program and celebration of education event that New York has ever seen. Brooklyn nonprofit...
bkreader.com
Assemblymember Rajkumar and Mayor Adams Designate Diwali as a School Holiday in NYC
Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced a city-state partnership to designate Diwali as a public school holiday in New York City. Diwali is one of the major holidays celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. According to a press release from Rajkumar, an estimated 200,000 New Yorkers celebrate Diwali. Diwali is next Monday, Oct. 24.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
NYC public school students will get Diwali off starting 2023 school year
Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant holidays in India that traditionally spans five days. The holiday signifies the triumph of light over dark and the return of Lord Rama after he defeated the demon King Ravana.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
bkreader.com
Celebrate Prospect Park with All-Ages Volunteering, Meditation Hike, Woodland Tour
Celebrate the first annual City of Forest Day on Saturday, October 15, in Prospect Park with a day of activities across the city to raise awareness of the importance of the New York City urban forest. The Prospect Park Alliance will present various activities including nature education programming, volunteer activities,...
cititour.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Anniversary with “Pardi” at Brooklyn Chophouse
It was “Pardi” time at Brooklyn Chophouse in Times Square where Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine created a heartfelt surprise for Megan Thee Stallion for their two-year anniversary on Tuesday. The restaurant, part of Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins’ black-owned restaurant group, was decked out with thousands of roses, balloons, and candles. Megan, dressed in a blue sequin dress, appeared to be in awe. The two dined on some of notable dishes while drinking Ace of Spades. There are rumors of an engagement, but People is reporting that the two are “not engaged.” Stay tuned.
fox5ny.com
NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows
NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
With new kitchen, Brooklyn chef continues mission to hire formerly incarcerated women, help them get back on their feet
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — One Brooklyn chef has made it her mission to help feed the hungry in her community with the help of formerly incarcerated women. Sharon Richardson has been cooking from a kitchen in Bed-Stuy for years to feed families in need in her neighborhood. Now, thanks to an angel investor, she has a […]
Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect.
evgrieve.com
Report: Jimmy McMillan still fighting to keep his East Village apartment
Jimmy McMillan, the founder of the Rent Is Too Damn High Party, made a name for himself by running for a variety of offices, including NYC mayor and New York State governor, with his slogan: "The Rent Is Too Damn High." We haven't heard much about McMillan, who has had...
Queens residents back Interborough Express to Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Queens residents are increasing calls for better transportation options to Brooklyn. The long talked about Interborough Express could be the solution. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest on the project and reaction from residents. Queens commuters who use the MTA's subways and buses tell us they're often stranded without a direct link to Brooklyn by train. One of the only subway lines linking the two boroughs is the G train, which runs from Long Island City, Queens to Kensington, Brooklyn.But if you don't live near that train, like Yokasta Colon, it could take you well over an hour. "I think...
bkreader.com
Mayor Eric Adams just Released his Tax Returns — Here’s What They Reveal
Mayor Eric Adams reported making $245,000 last year — including $3,400 in profits from rent at his much-scrutinized walkup in Brooklyn — before he moved to Gracie Mansion, newly released tax returns show. The 24-page federal and state tax filing shows that Hizzoner earned the bulk of his...
Mayor announces expansion to city’s violence intervention employment program
Mayor Eric Adams has announced an expansion to the city’s violence intervention employment program.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mayor Adams, Sanitation Commissioner Tisch Announce Drastically Reduced Hours Trash Will Sit on NYC Streets
As part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to cleaning up New York City’s streets and strengthening the city’s economic recovery, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) today announced the opening of the public comment period for new proposed rules, reducing the number of hours trash and recycling will sit on New York City sidewalks by adjusting the time of day trash may be placed on the curb. Currently, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4:00 PM the night before collection – the earliest of any major American city – meaning that in many neighborhoods these items can sit out for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. These new rules would decrease the amount of time trash is left on the curb, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing trash for rats, and improving cleanliness – and ultimately boosting the city’s recovery.
thedelphianau.com
The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning
New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
