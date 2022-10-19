ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 10/21–10/23

In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn’s Public Administrator Introduced at Hispanic Heritage Event

Not many people know who the public administrator is or what they do, but it is an important job that can impact the lives of nearly every family in Brooklyn. It’s why the Second Judicial District Equal Justice Committee of the courts held a Hispanic Heritage Month event where they decided to highlight Javier Ortiz, Brooklyn’s public administrator […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Assemblymember Rajkumar and Mayor Adams Designate Diwali as a School Holiday in NYC

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced a city-state partnership to designate Diwali as a public school holiday in New York City. Diwali is one of the major holidays celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. According to a press release from Rajkumar, an estimated 200,000 New Yorkers celebrate Diwali. Diwali is next Monday, Oct. 24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Anniversary with “Pardi” at Brooklyn Chophouse

It was “Pardi” time at Brooklyn Chophouse in Times Square where Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine created a heartfelt surprise for Megan Thee Stallion for their two-year anniversary on Tuesday. The restaurant, part of Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins’ black-owned restaurant group, was decked out with thousands of roses, balloons, and candles. Megan, dressed in a blue sequin dress, appeared to be in awe. The two dined on some of notable dishes while drinking Ace of Spades. There are rumors of an engagement, but People is reporting that the two are “not engaged.” Stay tuned.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows

NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Queens residents back Interborough Express to Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Queens residents are increasing calls for better transportation options to Brooklyn. The long talked about Interborough Express could be the solution. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest on the project and reaction from residents. Queens commuters who use the MTA's subways and buses tell us they're often stranded without a direct link to Brooklyn by train. One of the only subway lines linking the two boroughs is the G train, which runs from Long Island City, Queens to Kensington, Brooklyn.But if you don't live near that train, like Yokasta Colon, it could take you well over an hour. "I think...
BROOKLYN, NY
wasteadvantagemag.com

Mayor Adams, Sanitation Commissioner Tisch Announce Drastically Reduced Hours Trash Will Sit on NYC Streets

As part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to cleaning up New York City’s streets and strengthening the city’s economic recovery, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) today announced the opening of the public comment period for new proposed rules, reducing the number of hours trash and recycling will sit on New York City sidewalks by adjusting the time of day trash may be placed on the curb. Currently, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4:00 PM the night before collection – the earliest of any major American city – meaning that in many neighborhoods these items can sit out for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. These new rules would decrease the amount of time trash is left on the curb, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing trash for rats, and improving cleanliness – and ultimately boosting the city’s recovery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedelphianau.com

The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning

New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

