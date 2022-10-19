Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
myfox28columbus.com
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man charged with raping teen in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is facing multiple charges after he is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in May 2021. Jeffrey Mitchell is charged with rape and kidnapping, according to court documents. According to court documents, Mitchell took the teen fishing and led her into the...
myfox28columbus.com
Convicted gunman in 2021 shooting sentenced to prison, fired shots at deputies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A felon has been sent back to prison for a 2021 shootout involving Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the west side. Franklin County Judge Sheryl Munson sentenced Jermaine Johnson, 42, to a minimum of nine years behind bars this week after he pleaded guilty to felonious assault and a felony weapons charge.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin Township fighting to keep its police department
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department already took a hit this past summer. The department went from 13 full-time police officers to only eight after a levy in May failed. Now, if a new levy doesn't pass this November, the police chief said the department...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty to making and selling "ghost guns" with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, admitted that he made and sold firearms that he knew were illegal. Develin is also accused of making threats against synagogues and Jewish schools in Franklin County.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Attorney, police propose more security for Hilltop apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Attorney and Columbus police are working to improve security measures with the owners of a Hilltop apartment complex that has been the scene of criminal activity over the years. "Wedgewood has been a place where violence happens," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU 1998 Sugar Bowl ring among items being auctioned off by Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is auctioning off a number of items including a 1998 Ohio State Big Ten/Sugar Bowl championship ring. The sheriff's office said it has exhausted every effort to locate the ring's owner. Ohio State defeated Michigan 31-16 in the season finale...
myfox28columbus.com
7 months after apartment complex goes into receivership, tenant seeing a difference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bobby Richards said he is no longer worried when he walks through his Colonial Village neighborhood more than six months after the apartment complex was ordered to be fixed up and sold. "It's getting better, it's getting a whole lot better," Richards said. In March...
myfox28columbus.com
Deputies walk with teen on senior night after dad died from COVID-19 complications
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies escorted a Reynoldsburg family Friday night as they walked across the football field for senior night. "I wish he was here, but one day we’ll be together," Brenda Bateman said. "Wish he was here right now," Zion Bateman, who is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus family marks tragic anniversary of young father's death, calls for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is marking the tragic anniversary of her son's death while continuing her fight for justice. James Johnson was shot and killed two years ago at a Sunoco gas station on Sullivant Avenue. Thursday evening, his family held a vigil at the very...
myfox28columbus.com
Group tasked with investigating police misconduct, excessive force opens Columbus office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Inspector General wants the community to know they are open and in a permanent location. The Department of the Inspector General of the City of Columbus had been in a temporary space so far, but now the office at 50 West Town Street is open.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
myfox28columbus.com
Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This young pup and cat are looking for their forever families. This sweet puppy came to Colony Cats and Dogs with his two other siblings. He was brought from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. Billy is a 3-month-old mixed breed.
myfox28columbus.com
New round of rental assistance available for those in need in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Urban League has helped some 1,700 families in the past year with emergency rental assistance, and now with winter quickly approaching, more help is on the way. Marie Agee is one of the applicants who received help this past year. "The lord he...
myfox28columbus.com
Non-profit Create Happy Moments brings joy to children through costume drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ever wonder what you can do with your old Halloween costumes? Well, how about putting a smile on a child's face. Create Happy Moments President and Founder Mayra Betances and Secretary of the Board Lizeth Espinosa talk more about the good cause. The non-profit promotes...
myfox28columbus.com
Pumpkin whisperer Tator Edwards reaches finale of Outrageous Pumpkins, to host live demos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you need a little help carving your Jack O'Lantern this weekend there's a local pumpkin whisperer in town. Grove City's Tator Edwards will host two live demos this weekend. Edwards is among the final 4 of Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins.' The finale premieres at...
myfox28columbus.com
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
myfox28columbus.com
Friday Night Rivals: Upper Arlington rolls past Hilliard Davidson 24-6
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Upper Arlington Golden Bears improved to 8-2 with a 24-6 win over Hilliard Davidson on Friday Night Rivals. The Golden Bears defeated the Wildcats in the regular-season finale. The loss drops Hilliard Davidson to 4-6.
