Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
Columbus man charged with raping teen in May 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is facing multiple charges after he is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in May 2021. Jeffrey Mitchell is charged with rape and kidnapping, according to court documents. According to court documents, Mitchell took the teen fishing and led her into the...
Convicted gunman in 2021 shooting sentenced to prison, fired shots at deputies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A felon has been sent back to prison for a 2021 shootout involving Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the west side. Franklin County Judge Sheryl Munson sentenced Jermaine Johnson, 42, to a minimum of nine years behind bars this week after he pleaded guilty to felonious assault and a felony weapons charge.
Franklin Township fighting to keep its police department

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department already took a hit this past summer. The department went from 13 full-time police officers to only eight after a levy in May failed. Now, if a new levy doesn't pass this November, the police chief said the department...
Columbus man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty to making and selling "ghost guns" with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, admitted that he made and sold firearms that he knew were illegal. Develin is also accused of making threats against synagogues and Jewish schools in Franklin County.
Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This young pup and cat are looking for their forever families. This sweet puppy came to Colony Cats and Dogs with his two other siblings. He was brought from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. Billy is a 3-month-old mixed breed.
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
