ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

just me
2d ago

That was old school racing!That was when men were men.Wish nascar would bring back those days and do away with this BS they call racing now. No not everyone needs to be equal. That’s what makes it’s exciting.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Jr. has expressed a major concern

Two drivers have lost their chances to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship due to injuries. But how many other injuries have gone undetected?. With Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman sidelined for both the second and third races in the round of 12, he was eliminated from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contention.
FanSided

NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race

While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR: Noah Gragson to Hendrick a sign of things to come?

Alex Bowman will miss at least the next two NASCAR Cup Series races. Is his replacement at Hendrick Motorsports auditioning for a future ride?. Alex Bowman’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season came to a screeching halt a few weeks back. After qualifying for the round of 12 in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, he suffered concussion-like symptoms following a single-car crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
NEVADA STATE
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing have a completely new driver lineup

23XI Racing have an entirely new lineup for this coming Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan partnered to form 23XI Racing and entered the NASCAR Cup Series last year with Bubba Wallace as the full-time driver of their #23 Toyota.
Racing News

Kyle Busch reflects on ‘false promises’ after leaving Joe Gibbs

Behind-the-scenes footage captured the emotional ride of the NASCAR champion seeking a new contract for 2023. At the end of the 2022 season, MARS Incorporated announced they would not be returning to NASCAR. That put Joe Gibbs Racing to work as they searched for a new sponsor for the No. 18 driven by Kyle Busch.
Racing News

Homestead TV Schedule: October 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, the NASCAR playoffs roll into Homestead, Florida. The 1.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Homestead TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Homestead Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NCS Purse.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Yardbarker

Christopher Bell is the driver most impacted by Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson incident

With the altercation threatening Christopher Bell's place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the season reaches its climax, the Wallace-Larson incident's shadow is guaranteed to extend beyond the Las Vegas track. There are two races remaining until the field is cut to four, and Bell ranks last among qualifying...
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Homestead playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 8 playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It has been more than a year and a half, but the NASCAR Cup Series is back at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the second of three races in the round of 8 of the playoffs.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Racing News

Miami Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Homestead-Miami Speedway. Tomorrow the NASCAR Truck Series takes the green flag in Homestead, Florida. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying on the 1.5-mile of Homestead-Miami Speedway. View the Miami starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Homestead...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Sports

NASCAR at Homestead-Miami schedule, how to watch, stream, odds

Another spot in the Championship 4 is on the line this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joey Logano locked up the first spot in the finale with his victory in Las Vegas last week, leaving seven playoff drivers left to fight for the final three bids.
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy