abcnews4.com
122 mile 'Run for The Fallen' to honor SC military fallen heroes this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolinians are paying tribute to fallen military heroes in a three-day, 122-mile relay run from Friday, October 21st until Sunday, October 23rd. It's South Carolina's fourth annual run to honor service members who died from serving during the war on terror. A relay team...
Haley campaigns with Weaver for SC Superintendent of Education conference Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is making a special announcement on Monday, October 24th. Republican S.C. Superintendent of Education nominee Ellen Weaver and Amb. Nikki Haley will be speaking at Hall's Signature Events at 5:00 p.m. Visit the Ellen...
Information for South Carolina voters with early voting kickstarting Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — You don't have to wait until November to cast your votes. The early voting period starts Monday, October 24th. Any voters can visit an early voting center in their county and vote in person from Monday, October 24th to Saturday, November 5th, between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
South Carolina ranks second most dangerous state to drive in, study says
Out of all 50 states, South Carolina ranks second as the most dangerous state to drive in. According to the study, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas rank in the top three. Personal injury lawyers researched the number of deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. According...
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
Candidates in the SC 1st District Congressional race talk abortion, transgender rights
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — In less than three weeks, South Carolinians will vote in the mid-term elections. Wednesday night, candidates in one of the key races faced each other in a televised debate. Republican Nancy Mace and her democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews traded verbal jabs ahead of the...
AG Wilson joins others to oppose CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for kids
WPDE — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined other attorneys general in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. “It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation....
The latest South Carolina jobs numbers show unemployment increase
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- New data shows unemployment across South Carolina has increased compared to August numbers. Numbers from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce indicate 75,424 people are now unemployed. However state officials are optimistic. “Wages in South Carolina are at an all-time high and the state is...
