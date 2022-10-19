ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dmagazine.com

Council Questions the Future of I-345, But Its Destiny May Already Be Decided

The Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday presented its plan for dealing with Interstate 345 to the full Dallas City Council. The briefing was an important step for the transportation agency, which will soon ask for a resolution in support of its preferred option from Council to better position the project when it comes time to compete against other Texas regions for state highway dollars.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Mayor Seeks Federal Help for Shortage of Emergency Vehicles

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson sounded an alarm Friday over a shortage of emergency vehicles. He wrote to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this month asking for government priority with manufacturers for first responder vehicles and parts. Click here to read Johnson's letter. Johnson’s letter said orders for 27 new Dallas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New I-345 Proposal Includes Deck Parks and Towering Buildings

Dallas leaders got their first look Wednesday at the latest plans for the replacement of the controversial I-345 freeway. The roadway is not labeled I-345 but it is the elevated highway connecting I-45 with US 75 Central Expressway sitting in between Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum. After years of debate...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Concrete Work on Future Oak Cliff I-35E Deck Park is Finished

Dallas city leaders will get their first official look on Thursday at the latest stage of development of the Southern Gateway project. The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed the concrete decking that will serve as the foundation of the future Southern Gateway Park that is being built atop Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.
dallasexpress.com

People Salvaging Material From Condo Slated for Destruction

People are rushing to salvage material from an old condominium building set to be destroyed, seeking to preserve certain aspects of the facility’s architecture. The soon-to-be-demolished condominium building on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas contains, among other things, breezeway blocks, “cool cinder blocks with cut-outs that, when stacked, form a cool peek-a-boo wall – a staple for many mid-century homes.”
dallasexpress.com

Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events

North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
CBS DFW

Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

At Least One Injured in Shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas

At least one person was shot at Methodist Dallas Medical Center Saturday morning and a possible shooter is in custody, police say. Dallas Police said preliminary information indicates that at least one person was shot at the hospital on the 1400 block of Beckley Avenue. Police said that a person...
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

