Milwaukee, WI

Raleigh News & Observer

Caesars Kansas Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 Bonus for Chiefs, CFB & More

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The exhilaration of wagering on October sports like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and college football can only be surpassed by the elation of tapping into the Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo code MCBETFULL. This welcome bonus provides new customers with first-bet insurance of up to $1,250.
KANSAS STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code MCBETFULL Activates $1250 First-Bet Insurance

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Don't look now, but all of the New York NFL teams are red hot and winning money for those who have been faithful enough to bet their cold, hard cash upon. At Caesars Sportsbook NY, first-time customers can get first-bet insurance up to $1,250 and a combined 2,000 Tier and Rewards Credits by using the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code MCBETFULL.
NEW YORK STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

ESPN 'College GameDay' Crew Makes Its UCLA-Oregon Predictions

The biggest college football predictions of the week are officially in. ESPN's "College GameDay" crew made its picks for all the top games around the country Saturday, including No. 9 UCLA football's (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) showdown with No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) in Eugene. As the host site for the show, the experts saved those predictions for last, riling up the crowd that had been camping out since long before sunrise.
EUGENE, OR
Raleigh News & Observer

N'Keal Harry Excited to Face Patriots and "Pop Some Pads"

It would be easy for N'Keal Harry to overplay this one in his mind before he actually plays the game. The Bears wide receiver finally gets to make his debut for Chicago and it's against the team that traded him in July, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. He's more interested in winning than personal scores.
CHICAGO, IL

