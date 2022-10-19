Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday
The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
Kyler Murray's Dad Was a Star College Quarterback (& Baseball Player) Himself
Is there anyone more fun to watch in the National Football League than Kyler Murray? The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has lit up the league since he was taken with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. It's nothing unfamiliar for those who have followed his football career. The...
Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and a top running back could be a target
We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer. That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into...
Packers announce roster moves & injury updates ahead of Washington game
The Green Bay Packers have activated WR Sammy Watkins off injured reserve, elevated LB La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday and placed WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday. Watkins (hamstring) has been...
