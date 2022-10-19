Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school
A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
foxla.com
John Marshall High School students demand change after two stabbed on campus
LOS ANGELES - Students at John Marshall High in Los Feliz are demanding change after two people were stabbed on campus earlier this week. During a fight Wednesday, two people were stabbed and injured. Los Angeles School Police say three people were involved in the fight, and one of those may have not been a student.
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
2urbangirls.com
Compton educator named Teacher of the Year
The state of California recently bestowed the designation of ‘Teacher of the Year’ to five educators including one from the Compton Unified School District. Dominguez High School’s Catherine Borek is an AP English and Drama teacher Credited with reviving the drama program at Dominguez. Borek was named Compton Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year this past May and one of LA County Office of Education’s Teachers of the year in September.
Community members protest charter school on Baldwin Hills Elementary School campus
Since the charter school has moved in, community members said they've lost eight classrooms along with other common spaces.
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
theavtimes.com
Probation department drops case over member’s alleged tryst with felon
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has dropped its legal action that had asked a judge to overturn a Civil Service Commission ruling that allowed a member of the department who had a relationship with a convicted felon to be retained with a suspension rather than be fired as recommended by a hearing officer.
signalscv.com
LA County Public Works seeking criminal charges against owner of alleged illegal dumping site
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is seeking criminal and civil litigation against the owner of a piece of land alleged to have tons of materials dumped onto it, according to a spokesman for Public Works. In an email sent to The Signal, Public Information Officer Steven Frasher...
Excessive force claim to be filed against LASD deputies after violent arrest in Inglewood
The family of a man whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar was captured on video will hold a news conference with attorneys to announce an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.
Family calls for justice after carjacking victim was dragged and killed during Inglewood pursuit
A memorial was held on Friday for a man who was killed after being carjacked and dragged by a murder suspect in Inglewood. At the memorial, family members honored the victim, Larry Walker, 63, remembering his life and legacy along with his commitment to giving back to those in need. Friends and family gathered in […]
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
foxla.com
Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
foxla.com
'LA in Crisis': Town Hall to address City Council scandal, calls for change
LOS ANGELES - In the wake of the scandal at the City Hall, FOX 11 and the Los Angeles Times are teaming up for a live town hall discussion called "LA in Crisis: the Call for Change." The discussion, which airs on FOX 11 News and our streaming platforms on...
L.A. Council explores avenues to make Eviction Defense Program permanent
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore making the city’s Eviction Defense Program – created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic – a permanent program
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: LA Reacts to Kevin de León's Refusal To Resign, LA’s Dwindling Affordable Housing, Why LA Needs A Wildlife Crossing
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, October...
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
2 students stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz, police say
Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday afternoon, police say.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline
On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
Comments / 2