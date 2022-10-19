Following up on its luxe, over-the-top blotting paper, Hermès has added another unexpected product to its beauty lineup — “Cabriole,” a fragrance for children. Formulated by Christine Nagel, the director of creation and olfactory heritage for Hermès Parfums, explained the inspiration behind the perfume in a press release. “I sought to create a comforting and highly distinctive scented water that signifies the bond between parent and child. I wanted to make a digression, a joyful leap towards a new proposal.” She added, “Deliberately moving away from orange blossom, I used osmanthus and honeysuckle to express in a different way the great fondness I feel for childhood, a time of fearless experimentation and insatiable curiosity. This eau de senteur is an invitation to prolong this state of mind, made of play and freedom, for as long as possible.”

