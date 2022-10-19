Read full article on original website
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Iconic Luxury Brand Barneys New York Launches Into the Beauty Space
Iconic luxury staple Barneys New York has been reimagined as a beauty brand. Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Korean-based lifestyle entity Gloent Group partnered to launch the initial skincare line with fragrance, haircare, body care, cosmetics and wellness to follow suit. The Barneys NY Beauty debut product line includes a serum, hybrid cleanser, water essence, rich cream, light gel cream moisturizers and five two-step double-action hydrogel masks addressing skin concerns such as redness, dehydration and irritation.
TOTEME Introduces New Bag Line T-Lock for Its On-The-Go Muse
Stockholm-based label TOTEME has introduced a new bag line for Fall/Winter 2022. Dubbed T-Lock, the range comprises two everyday silhouettes created for the on-the-go TOTEME muse. The “T-Lock Top Handle” and “T-Lock Clutch” — both available in black and tan grain hues — stay true to TOTEME’s signature curved lines...
Alighieri Jewelry Unveils Luxurious Silk Scarves
London-based jewelry brand Alighieri has just revealed its newest modern heirlooms, introducing the label’s Silk Scarf collection. Inspired by the inherent romance of embarking on endless adventures, the range of versatile accessories features three prints motivated by founder and creative director Rosh Mahtani‘s journey. “I was drawn to the silk scarf as a symbol of limitless wander – the protective talisman you carry on all your adventures – wrapping your treasures in its vast folds, draping it over your shoulders as armour or tying it around your waist for the possibilities on the horizon.”
The Matelasse Is CELINE's Newest It-Bag
First debuted at the brand’s Winter 2022 ‘Dans Paris’ show, CELINE‘s latest it-bag comes in the form of its new Chain Shoulder Matelasse silhouette. Designed to reflect the wider collection’s refined spirit, the bag boasts a sleek quilted goatskin fabric complete with sharp metal detailing, a lambskin lining and an oversized chain handle. Currently available in two classic colorways of black and nude, the Matelasse is set to be CELINE’s best-selling bag yet.
Daily Paper FW22: Family Portraits and Homegrown Veggies
Off the back of Daily Paper‘s momentous 10th anniversary, the Dutch label just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 ‘Holiday’ collection, celebrating the power of community. Comprised of cozy cotton, knitwear and puffer jackets, the collection offers a seasonal starter pack for the colder months ahead. Tapping into the brand’s community-based ethos, FW22 features a range of family portrait artworks, embodying heritage, artistry and togetherness.
Gucci Announces Pop-Ups and Palace Store Takeovers
For the first time since it launched in 2021, Gucci‘s Vault is set to transcend its digital form, resulting in a series of physical pop-ups and Palace store takeovers in honor of the upcoming Palace x Gucci collection. The physical events mark the first time that Palace has allowed...
MARKET and Havaianas Drop Flip-Flop/ Puffer Boot Hybrid
Unlikely duo MARKET and Havaianas link for what the twosome refer to as “the world’s first ever fully convertible modular sandal.”. The design starts with a classic Havaianas flip-flop, elevated with more cushioned rubber sole. The model transforms into a puffer shoe with a zip-on upper done in black, water-resistant nylon. MARKET’s signature golden yellow hue lights up the collab as trim, landing on the insole, branding and drawstring cord.
Gucci Serves Up Fall-Ready Metallic Platform Boot
While Gucci continues to garner hype thanks to its litany of brand partnerships from a recently revealed Palace collection to collaborations with The North Face and adidas, the Italian brand’s mainline items are not to be overlooked. For fall, Gucci delivers a healthy offering of ankle boots, from monogram...
Skechers Sues Hermès Over Wavy Soles
Two unlikely opponents are heading to the courtroom and it’s all over a sneaker sole design. The core of the lawsuit alleges that the Hermès’ Éclair and Envol sneakers infringe upon multiple Skechers patents, most notably the Massage Fit insoles highlighted in the brand’s Go Walk series.
Depop Collaborators: Keep Hush Gives Underground Music Visibility Through Rave-Themed Activation
Keep Hush is a collective of six music lovers dedicated to spotlighting the UK’s evolving underground music scene. They’ve built a community who have a passion for music and continue to explore the ways music intersects with other realms, such as fashion and the visual arts. “Both music and fashion allow for self-expression, feelings of freedom, and connection to others. That’s at the core of the connection between the two.” said Keep Hush, and this connection is what drives their endeavors.
Hermès Has Launched a Fragrance for Children
Following up on its luxe, over-the-top blotting paper, Hermès has added another unexpected product to its beauty lineup — “Cabriole,” a fragrance for children. Formulated by Christine Nagel, the director of creation and olfactory heritage for Hermès Parfums, explained the inspiration behind the perfume in a press release. “I sought to create a comforting and highly distinctive scented water that signifies the bond between parent and child. I wanted to make a digression, a joyful leap towards a new proposal.” She added, “Deliberately moving away from orange blossom, I used osmanthus and honeysuckle to express in a different way the great fondness I feel for childhood, a time of fearless experimentation and insatiable curiosity. This eau de senteur is an invitation to prolong this state of mind, made of play and freedom, for as long as possible.”
Burberry Teams Up With Minecraft for Video Game Experience
British luxury brand Burberry has teamed up with Minecraft, one of the world’s most popular video games, to create an all-new in-game adventure. The collaboration marks the first time that Burberry has joined forces with a gaming franchise, in a bid to unite two brands with shared values of self-expression and adventure.
Watch How the MCM Cognac Visetos Monogram Continues to Evolve
MCM’s Cognac Visetos has been around since its creation in the late ’70s. Loved by music stars, film celebrities, superstar athletes and royalty, the statement-making monogram is a symbol of historic luxury. It also represents a lavish travel lifestyle as the German luxury fashion house applies the signature monogram on its trunks, trolleys, totes, backpacks, belt bags, crossbodies and animal figures as well.
SAYE Drops Sneakers Made From Apple Waste
Barcelona-based sneaker brand SAYE is taking sustainability one step further with the release of its Modelo ‘89 Vegan sneakers created from discarded apples. Collaborating with Japanese artist Yosuke Amemiya, the crisp white sneakers bold pop of color is derived from apple waste, resulting in a beautiful red accent. The...
Valentino's Latest Campaign Is a Vibrant Celebration of Its New VLogo
Italian luxury fashion house Valentino has unveiled a new VLogo iteration dubbed Toile Iconographe. First introduced during the “Unboxing Valentino” Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, the release is underpinned with sophistication and boldness. Pierpaolo Piccioli continues to explore new heights for the Maison with this logomania universe. Doubling down...
Hanifa Goes Bold With FW2022 Collection
Designed by Anifa Mvuema, Hanifa has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The brand’s latest line arrives with a special live shopping session with Mvuemba and style expert Jenne Naylor of High Low Luxxe. Featuring richly saturated dresses, complete with edgy cut-outs and asymmetrical silhouettes, the brand’s latest collection...
Take a Look Inside the Studio Ghibli Theme Park Opening in Nagoya, Japan
Ever since its initial announcement in 2020, Studio Ghibli fans have been anxiously awaiting the opening of its theme park in Nagoya, Japan. Around two years later, the park is now finally set to open its doors to the public after a series of sneak peeks and previews. As announced,...
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
Kylie Jenner-Approved Brand Steff Eleoff Drops Y2K Hip Chain
Toronto-based brand Steff Eleoff has just dropped a Y2K-inspired hip chain for those in need of extra bling. Worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Kali Uchis, the jewelry label takes a sculptural approach to the dainty accessory. Crafted in gold vermeil, the chain arrives the brand’s signature artistic molten-like shape, mirroring flowing lava. The Hip Chain joins Eleoff’s additional statement pieces — the Gold Squiggle, Gold Goop earrings and Gold Bangle.
