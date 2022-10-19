Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
'New Beginnings' hold collections across Cincinnati for Domestics Violence Awareness Month
While October brings in cooler fall weather, it also signals the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The "New Beginnings" program, with the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati, Montgomery Woman's Club and other volunteers, are holding household items collections at two locations on Saturday. Aeropointe Medical Building (Blue Ash) 4260...
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local Market
Investigators believe Walter Dunson was born in Marietta, Georgia. He is a World War I veteran who earned a bronze star through his bravery. Although he was never married, he is the father of several adult children. After 40 years of employment, he retired from the Oberhelman-Ritter iron foundry on Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1970. After retirement, Walter began drawing Social Security and pension benefits. His driver's license expired the same year, and he never had them renewed, Unresolved Mysteries reports. He often visited the Elder Cafe and stayed at the Drop Inn Center in 1979 and 1980. In 1980, he was hospitalized three times at the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment of a possible mild stroke and dementia. Walter was an usher at the Calvary Baptist Church in Walnut Hills, a neighborhood of Cincinnati.
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Fox 19
Murder suicide situation leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
WYFF4.com
A nursing student rendered aid to shooting victims. Then she discovered she was also shot
A nursing student in Ohio helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot in a...
dayton.com
Hamilton to have free ride service in 2023
LocalMotive will help people navigate the city’s urban core. Three brothers plan in 2023 to roll out several five-passenger transport vehicles to help people navigate around much of Hamilton’s urban core. Dustin, Derrick, and Devan Ward, all born and raised in Hamilton, have started LocalMotive, where they will...
WKRC
Agave & Rye participating in Cincinnati Taco Week through Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A citywide celebration of tacos runs through October 23. Select restaurants around the Tri-State are offering $2 tacos as part of Cincinnati Taco Week. Johnny Mendoza, manager of Agave and Rye shares details of what's available.
spectrumnews1.com
Business owner turning month devoted to women into movement
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton business owner is using the month of October to bring women together. And now it’s becoming a movement. She usually serves pink beer in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but this year had another idea. She decided to create a month where...
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Fox 19
BLINK brings 2 million people to Cincinnati, NKY area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nation’s largest immersive art and light show reached a record high of attendees at BLINK on Thursday, bringing in 2 million people to the Greater Cincinnati Area. The festival kicked off on Oct. 13 and lasted throughout the weekend with a new drone light show...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Man injured after shooting in Cincinnati's West End
CINCINNATI — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cincinnati's West End Friday. It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Finley Street. Officials said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and in the leg. Police said a friend drove him to UC Medical Center where he...
Fox 19
1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
Racist City Employees Are on Notice, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on local government, politics, sports, celeb sightings and Halloween fun.
Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home
A stately 1875 Victorian home has a surprising rear wing: a 2,250-square-foot music room crowded with pianos and Wurlitzer pipe organs. The post Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Local experts say not to panic over study showing link between gas stoves, carcinogens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden State.
Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library
DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
Comments / 0