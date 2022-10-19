Development will bring 98 units of affordable housing to Venice. Thomas Safran & Associates have a new development on the way that will bring additional affordable housing to Venice as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Located at 3233 S. Thatcher Avenue, the former Thatcher Maintenance Yard, construction on the site is about to “go vertical” after the developers finished the necessary environmental cleanup at the site to make it safe for habitation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO