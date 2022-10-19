ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

yovenice.com

The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks

Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with 70-cent well drinks, free tattoos and more. The celebration is set for Sunday, October 23, 2022, with 70-cent well drinks from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The Brig will also offer all guests complimentary Brig tattoos by a local tattoo artist, and limited edition hats and tee shirts, alongside sounds from local bands and DJs. A portion of all proceeds from the night will benefit St. Joseph Center, event organizers said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Officials Green Light Mar Vista Infill Development

Los Angeles City Planning Commission approves infill developments in Westwood and Mar Vista. The Los Angeles City Planning Commission has approved two development proposals in Mar Vista and Westwood. These two infill proposals are dubbed “The Hive” at 535-539 Glenrock Avenue, close to the UCLA campus and another at 12735-12737 Mitchell Avenue in Mar Vista as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Venice’s Thatcher Yard Construction Goes Vertical

Development will bring 98 units of affordable housing to Venice. Thomas Safran & Associates have a new development on the way that will bring additional affordable housing to Venice as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Located at 3233 S. Thatcher Avenue, the former Thatcher Maintenance Yard, construction on the site is about to “go vertical” after the developers finished the necessary environmental cleanup at the site to make it safe for habitation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

34-Unit Development Proposed for Site of Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat

Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place. Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use development where a liquor store and a laundromat currently stand as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The application for the project was submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning by Bob Halavi of PPI Capital and the site is located at 12701 Washington Place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Councilmembers de Leo and Cedillo Still Not Resigning Despite Mounting Pressure

In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district. Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon had not said much following the shocking release of the audio tapes where he, former Council President and City Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo were caught engaging in racist banter and hatching plans to gerrymander the City Council districts of Los Angeles in their favor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

