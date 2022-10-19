Read full article on original website
The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks
Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with 70-cent well drinks, free tattoos and more. The celebration is set for Sunday, October 23, 2022, with 70-cent well drinks from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The Brig will also offer all guests complimentary Brig tattoos by a local tattoo artist, and limited edition hats and tee shirts, alongside sounds from local bands and DJs. A portion of all proceeds from the night will benefit St. Joseph Center, event organizers said.
Officials Green Light Mar Vista Infill Development
Los Angeles City Planning Commission approves infill developments in Westwood and Mar Vista. The Los Angeles City Planning Commission has approved two development proposals in Mar Vista and Westwood. These two infill proposals are dubbed “The Hive” at 535-539 Glenrock Avenue, close to the UCLA campus and another at 12735-12737 Mitchell Avenue in Mar Vista as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
Venice’s Thatcher Yard Construction Goes Vertical
Development will bring 98 units of affordable housing to Venice. Thomas Safran & Associates have a new development on the way that will bring additional affordable housing to Venice as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Located at 3233 S. Thatcher Avenue, the former Thatcher Maintenance Yard, construction on the site is about to “go vertical” after the developers finished the necessary environmental cleanup at the site to make it safe for habitation.
Column: Sparks Fly at South Brentwood Residents Association Council Forum
In one of the more animated and interesting forums in the race to succeed retiring Councilman Mike Bonin, the gloves came off Thursday (10/20) evening during a council forum sponsored by the South Brentwood Residents Association that was viewed by roughly 100 hundred or so members. The civic organization hosted...
34-Unit Development Proposed for Site of Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat
Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place. Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use development where a liquor store and a laundromat currently stand as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The application for the project was submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning by Bob Halavi of PPI Capital and the site is located at 12701 Washington Place.
Councilmembers de Leo and Cedillo Still Not Resigning Despite Mounting Pressure
In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district. Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon had not said much following the shocking release of the audio tapes where he, former Council President and City Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo were caught engaging in racist banter and hatching plans to gerrymander the City Council districts of Los Angeles in their favor.
