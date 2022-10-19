Read full article on original website
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
With fall in full swing, there's nothing better than enjoying a nice, cozy evening. Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America. The website states, "Dining out is a treat in itself, but when you find a restaurant that really makes you feel like lingering, it's especially satisfying. Whether you're searching for a truly beautiful spot for a date night, a homey country café for a family lunch, or a lodgelike restaurant that can help stave off winter's chill, we've got you covered (and so do many of these restaurants). Here are some of the coziest restaurants across America."
Black Sheep Wine Bar & Merchant, the rascal of downtown Chandler
Black Sheep Wine Bar & Merchant opened on July 10, 2021; just over one year later, they still relish being the contrarians on the block. Owner Kami Nunez is the managing partner and concept creator. She loves pushing the envelope. Her rebellious imagination keeps her marching to the beat of her own drum, which makes Black Sheep so fun. A welcome to downtown Chandler; this flock has been a non-stop success since the day it opened.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
Ay, Chabela: New Phoenix restaurant opened by the founders of ‘Chubasco Tacos’
Downtown Phoenix welcomes ‘Ay, Chabela’ to the Roosevelt Row food scene. The Mexican seafood inspired restaurant was opened by the founders of ‘Chubasco Tacos.’
Gilbert lands at bottom of national green survey
Gilbert landed dead last on a list of 100 largest U.S. cities when it comes to promoting a green lifestyle, according to WalletHub. Other East Valley cities didn’t fare much better with Scottsdale ranked at 53, Chandler, 95, and Mesa, 98 on 2022’s Greenest Cities in America report. Phoenix was No. 72 on the list while San Diego, CA achieved an overall No. 1 ranking.
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
Glendale’s Sprawling VAI Resort to House 12 Restaurants
Of the dozen food and beverage options, seven will be VAI projects, while the other five will come courtesy of outside parties, including celebrity chefs. The post Glendale’s Sprawling VAI Resort to House 12 Restaurants appeared first on What Now Phoenix: The Best Source For Phoenix News.
Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year
The new restaurant will be located in the city’s premier SanTan Village shopping district. The post Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year appeared first on What Now Phoenix: The Best Source For Phoenix News.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, wheat, rye, pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Nebraska that serves it better than the rest.
Largest K-9 competition in the country is coming to Scottsdale this weekend
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 70 police canine teams from around the country are competing this weekend in the Valley of the Sun for bragging rights to the title of “Top Dog,” (no pun intended). The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is...
Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Weekend: Fushicho Daiko, Horror Fest, and More
It’s the weekend before Halloween and, as you’d expect, there are plenty of ways you can celebrate the scary season around the Valley, including events like the inaugural Artists Assemble Horror Fest or the Found:RE Phoenix Hotel’s Rocky Horror Picture Show themed dinners. That being said, there are a variety of non-Halloween things to do happening from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. The latest Body Art Expo will take place in Scottsdale while the taiko drummers of Fushicho Daiko will celebrate the studio’s 30th anniversary.
Check out these Phoenix-area haunted houses, spooky attractions this Halloween
If you need some bone-chilling entertainment to celebrate Halloween and the fall season, check out some of these haunted houses, pumpkin patches and corn mazes across the Valley:. Chandler. Halloween Town's Pumpkin Patch. "Grab your family, jump on your broomsticks, and fly through Halloween Town! Admission is $5 and parking...
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
Valley chef wins Food Network's 'Chopped' challenge
MESA, Ariz. — A mystery basket of ingredients wasn't enough to stump one Valley chef in the latest episode of Food Network's "Chopped." Roberto Centeno of the Espiritu restaurant, located in downtown Mesa, recently appeared on the long-running cooking competition and managed to outperform three other chefs to win the difficult culinary challenge.
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
