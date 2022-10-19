ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix County, MI

Thousands still without power following Monday, Tuesday winds

By The Petoskey News-Review
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Great Lakes Energy officials said less than 3,300 members are still without power as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday following stormy and windy conditions Monday night and Tuesday.

According to a statement from GLE, line crews have restored service back to more than 19,000 members since wind and tree damage began on Oct. 17. All available GLE line crews have been dispatched and are working to restore service.

Outages are reported across 12 counties throughout the Great Lakes Energy service territory. Areas most impacted with outages are Antrim and Charlevoix counties. According to GLE officials, persistent winds have limited repairs to a slower pace. The need to cut and process fallen trees and poles across many small outages has also drawn the restoration process out considerably.

Residents should stay away from downed power lines and trees or limbs hanging on the lines. GLE members using generators should ensure they are connected properly and legally with a transfer switch so they do not back feed into the power lines and cause harm to workers.

Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated at www.gtlakes.com, by visiting Storm Central.

Great Lakes Energy members can report their power outage online, on the Great Lakes Energy app, or by calling (888) 485-2537.

