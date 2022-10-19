Read full article on original website
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Opening Movie Trailer
Check out the thrilling opening movie from The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie for a peek at the characters, foes, and more. Three different legends are about to unfold. Determine the fates of Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious “C” in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series.
God of War Norse Saga Could Have Been a Trilogy; File Size of the Sony PS4 Version of the Upcoming Sequel, Ragnarok and Day 1 Patch Revealed
We're just days away from the release of God of War Ragnarok, and the excitement from fans of the series is at an all-time high. The sequel to the hit 2018 PlayStation title will arrive on November 9 for the PS5 and PS4, and the developers at Santa Monica Studio have now started to share their experiences of working on the game.
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for October 20, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor Content Update includes The Hero Skin of Yokai Slayer Meiko Dagger, The Jorogumo's Hunger Execution and more. Watch the trailer to get the full rundown.
New Tales from the Borderlands Review
Gearbox's New Tales from the Borderlands successfully recaptures the charm and humor of Telltale's original adventure-game spinoff of the Borderlands first-person shooter series, but its attempts to stretch out the gameplay and the story don't fare as well. Reviewed on PC by Ryan McCaffrey.
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
Silent Hill 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer for Silent Hill 2, the upcoming remake of the 2001 psychological horror game. Reunite with main protagonist James Sunderland following a mysterious letter from his late wife, Mary, and search for clues in the terrifying namesake town, teeming with nightmarish monsters. Developed by Bloober Team in...
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Daily Life of a Kaiju Trainer Trailer
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, the game that is an intersection of Ultraman and Monster Rancher, is available now on Nintendo Switch. In this new trailer for Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, join assistant trainer Holly to learn all about your duties as a trainer, how to obtain Kaiju partners, get a breakdown of tournaments, and more.
Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Demo Available Today
Capcom has announced that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be available tonight, October 20, and will include 60 minutes of gameplay to try out in the new mode or in first-person for comparison. Announced during the latest Resident Evil Showcase, this demo will be released...
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sparks List and Where to Find All Sparks
At the start, a Spark can be equipped for each hero, and later up to two different Sparks can protect any one character. You'll also be able to level up Sparks just as Heroes themselves level up - by feeding them Star Bits earned from battles and missions, and exploration. Increasing a Spark's level will bolster their activated abilities to make them even more powerful.
All Genshin Future Star Locations - Star-Seeker's Sojourn Day 2
The Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event has begun! This limited-time Genshin Impact 3.1 event requires you to search for Future Star locations on behalf of NPC Banu, using a gadget to unveil where the star is hiding. After finding the star location, you must solve a puzzle to obtain the star itself.
Humankind - Together We Rule: Gameplay Overview Trailer
Take a deep dive into Humankind's first expansion, Together We Rule, which brings updates to the diplomacy and relationship systems of the game. Watch the trailer to learn about what you can expect with gameplay, including a look at the new Agents units, including a breakdown of the two kinds: envoys and spies, new quarters, six brand new cultures, and much more.
The Rise of the Dragon: Preview of the House of the Dragon Art Book
HBO's House of the Dragon is a big hit. Even as the series wraps up its first season, Penguin Random House is releasing The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume 1. This hardcover art book gives fans a deeper look at the characters and mythology fueling the Game of Thrones prequel.
Deal Alert: Save 37% Off the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box Card Game
Most of the board game deals that go on sale are tried and true classics that were released within the past decade. Occasionally, if the sale is especially good, we'll see some board game deals released within the past few years. It's rare to find a substantial discount on a popular board game released in the current year. Well, today is that rare day. Amazon has the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box for only $31.87. That's a 37% savings. If you missed out on the Kickstarter last year, this is by far the deal you can get.
Netflix Live-Action Death Note Series Finds A Writer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is taking another stab at a live-action Death Note adaptation, this time making it a Death Note live-action series. Halia Abdel-Meguid will be writing and executive producing for the Duffer brothers’ Upside Down Pictures. Is this what the #Anime needs? Yet another adaptation of the Death Note anime franchise? We have live-action versions of #DeathNote, Yu Yu Hakusho and One Piece coming to Netflix. In other entertainment news, the Black Adam producer is mad about the leaks, and IGN Playlist is here!
Tower of Fantasy - Simulacrum Showcase: Ruby x Spark Trailer
Meet Ruby and her weapon, Spark, in this trailer for the open-world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. Get a peek at Ruby's combat skills like her normal attacks and more!. Tower of Fantasy's Vera expansion is available now.
No Man's Sky – Switch Performance Review
Creating an entire universe of stars and planets is no mean feat, but Hello Games did just that in the 2016 game No Man’s Sky. However, as monumental a challenge as that was, getting the same universe into the comparatively itty bitty memory and hardware budget of the Nintendo Switch is nothing short of galactic.
Teaming up! Drake and 21 Savage announce joint album Her Loss and reveal release date in music video for their hit Jimmy Cooks
Drake and 21 Savage got fans riled up on Saturday as they announced upcoming release of their joint album, titled Her Loss. The duo made the reveal in the music video for their hit song Jimmy Cooks, which debuted on YouTube Saturday. In the Mahfuz Sultan-directed video, Drake and 21...
IGN UK Podcast #667: God of War Ragnarok Early Impressions
Ragnarok is coming and Cardy and Dale are here to share some early impressions of the God of War sequel. They're joined by Jesse on a bumper episode as they delve through the many Silent Hill games announced this week, the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Gotham Knights, and A Plague Tale Requiem.
How Final Fantasy’s Summons Have Evolved Through the Years
Since their introduction over 30 years ago, the mainline Final Fantasy games have featured a diverse cast of characters, settings, and stories - each unique to their respective numbered game. And, while the entries share many similarities through castable spells and consumable items, few mainstays are as iconic as Final Fantasy’s summons.
