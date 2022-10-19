ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes driver flees after crushing legs of man unloading U-Haul truck in Brooklyn

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A Mercedes-Benz driver fled after crashing into a man unloading a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn and leaving the victim in critical condition with severe leg injuries, police said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old man was unloading a double-parked U-Haul box truck on Ocean Avenue, near Kings Highway, in Madison around 3 p.m. Tuesday when a 2020 Mercedes C300 driver headed southbound on Ocean Avenue struck and pinned him against the truck.

The Mercedes driver fled on foot, leaving the man lying on the roadway with severe trauma to his legs, police said.

Police said the Mercedes driver fled the scene and was still being sought Wednesday. Photo credit Citizen App

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver was last seen fleeing northbound towards Kings Highway, police said.

No arrests had been reported as of Wednesday as the investigation continued.

Police investigated at the scene into the evening on Tuesday. Photo credit Citizen App

1010WINS

