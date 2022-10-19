ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Chicago Bulls have released their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Update: LaVine has been ruled out for the game.

On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls are visiting the Miami Heat for their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

For the game, they have released their injury report as of 10:30 Eastern Time, and the report has four players on it.

Kostas Antetokounmpo (G League) and Lonzo Ball (knee) have both been ruled out, while Alex Caruso (calf) is probable and Zach LaVine (knee) is questionable.

The Bulls are coming off a solid season where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

LaVine has made the NBA All-Star Game in the last two seasons, so he has turned himself into one of the best players in the NBA.

If he misses opening night, that would be a big loss for the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Caruso joined the Bulls last season after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is a solid role player, who averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest last year.

Unfortunately, Ball has been out for quite some time.

The former UCLA star only played in 35 games last season, but he averaged an impressive 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

He recently had surgery, so if he can get healthy, the Bulls will be in a much better position to make a deep run in the postseason.

As for the Heat, they are coming off a season where they lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

