ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

The Town Of Cary Is Looking For Performers

By Karen Clark
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agqxQ_0if0qwXx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eA43_0if0qwXx00

Source: Arrangenstyle.com / @arrangenstyle

Welcome the holiday season with the official Christmas tree lighting for the Town of Cary. This festive night features actors, singers, and musicians from the community and is capped by the lighting of our Official Town of Cary Christmas Tree.

Auditions

Do you sing, act, dance, or tell jokes?  The Town of Cary is looking for talented community members to perform at the Official Christmas Tree Lighting.  Auditions will be virtual this year.  All you need to do is film your performance and submit it through the form below before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9.  Performances should be holiday themed and no longer than 10 minutes.

Tree Lighting Application Form

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297A32_0if0qwXx00

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hollyspringsnc.gov

Join Us for the Annual Holly Springs Tradition: HollyFest

It’s that wonderful time of year again! Join us for our Annual HollyFest on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park, 2401 Grigsby Avenue. This free, family-friendly event celebrates Holly Springs and all the people, places and services that our community has to offer. Featuring local artists, businesses, food vendors, children’s activities, and local entertainment.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Sisters Network Triangle NC’s Gift For Life Block Walk

Join Radio One Raleigh as we recognize National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Sisters Network Triangle during their Gift for Life Block Walk on Saturday, October 29, from 9 am to 2 pm at Tarboro Rd. Community Center, 121 N. Tarboro St. in Raleigh. You can join the Radio One Raleigh team for the walk, and then join us […]
RALEIGH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Hackney chef to host interactive cooking class for charity

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The public can now buy tickets to the Reviving the Supper Club Chef Series’ virtual event on Nov. 15 featuring chef Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington, N.C.; the event raises money to address food insecurity throughout Eastern North Carolina.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
warrenrecord.com

Turning Point CDC hosts etiquette luncheon

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Turning Point Community Development Corporation hosted an Etiquette Luncheon for teens and adults in the area. The luncheon served as an opportunity for the high school-aged students to learn about proper etiquette and dining skills. Topics discussed included meeting and greeting, dining etiquette and tips for dining out.
WRAL News

Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Ghosts of Raleigh

A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest

An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC
visitraleigh.com

Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area

When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

322
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy