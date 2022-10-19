The Town Of Cary Is Looking For Performers

Welcome the holiday season with the official Christmas tree lighting for the Town of Cary. This festive night features actors, singers, and musicians from the community and is capped by the lighting of our Official Town of Cary Christmas Tree.

Auditions

Do you sing, act, dance, or tell jokes? The Town of Cary is looking for talented community members to perform at the Official Christmas Tree Lighting. Auditions will be virtual this year. All you need to do is film your performance and submit it through the form below before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Performances should be holiday themed and no longer than 10 minutes.

Tree Lighting Application Form

