U.S. 98 to close later this month for pedestrian overpass work

U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic Oct. 29-30 to allow contractors to re-install a pedestrian overpass that was removed last year in order to make repairs.

According to a press release issued from Hurlburt Field Public Affairs, U.S. 98 will be reduced to two lanes at 5 p.m. Oct. 29. At 10 p.m., the highway will be closed and will remain closed until 10 a.m. Oct. 30.

Traffic on Cody Avenue from Hurlburt Field south to Hurlburt Soundside will not be affected, but vehicle traffic on Cody Avenue will not be allowed to enter U.S. 98 in either direction. Department of Defense ID card holders will be able to use the temporary McMillian gate on U.S. 98, west of the pedestrian bridge, and the Hurlburt Field East gate, while U.S. 98 is closed.

The pedestrian bridge was removed Oct. 23, 2021, and underwent a year of maintenance to repair damage caused by flooding and erosion detected following Hurricane Sally in 2020. The original period for the repair project was six months, but in the spring, the contractors performed ultrasonic testing on the bridge to provide further detailed analysis and identified unforeseen repair requirements that were not previously included in the original wording of the contract.

Repairs include improvements to the storm drainage area near the bridge and strengthened bridge support with sheet piles to address erosion concerns. The repairs also addressed soil movement concerns around the bridge support. The bridge structure was reinforced with metal plates on the bottom span with similar strengthening efforts at the existing bolted connections.

Furthermore, the entire structure was repainted, which will help with corrosion concerns from the environmental conditions in the area. These repairs will strengthen the bridge, resulting in a more robust structure than the original design.

The bridge will not immediately be re-opened to pedestrian traffic, as there is still work to be done after it is in place. Leadership expects to reopen the bridge to pedestrian traffic prior to Christmas.