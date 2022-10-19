ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlburt Field, FL

U.S. 98 to close later this month for pedestrian overpass work

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFVr0_0if0qumV00

U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic Oct. 29-30 to allow contractors to re-install a pedestrian overpass that was removed last year in order to make repairs.

According to a press release issued from Hurlburt Field Public Affairs, U.S. 98 will be reduced to two lanes at 5 p.m. Oct. 29. At 10 p.m., the highway will be closed and will remain closed until 10 a.m. Oct. 30.

Traffic on Cody Avenue from Hurlburt Field south to Hurlburt Soundside will not be affected, but vehicle traffic on Cody Avenue will not be allowed to enter U.S. 98 in either direction. Department of Defense ID card holders will be able to use the temporary McMillian gate on U.S. 98, west of the pedestrian bridge, and the Hurlburt Field East gate, while U.S. 98 is closed.

The pedestrian bridge was removed Oct. 23, 2021, and underwent a year of maintenance to repair damage caused by flooding and erosion detected following Hurricane Sally in 2020. The original period for the repair project was six months, but in the spring, the contractors performed ultrasonic testing on the bridge to provide further detailed analysis and identified unforeseen repair requirements that were not previously included in the original wording of the contract.

New addition:HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital launches new midwifery program

In case you missed it:Okaloosa County home prices fall 0.6% in September, but still up about 19% from last year

Repairs include improvements to the storm drainage area near the bridge and strengthened bridge support with sheet piles to address erosion concerns. The repairs also addressed soil movement concerns around the bridge support. The bridge structure was reinforced with metal plates on the bottom span with similar strengthening efforts at the existing bolted connections.

Furthermore, the entire structure was repainted, which will help with corrosion concerns from the environmental conditions in the area. These repairs will strengthen the bridge, resulting in a more robust structure than the original design.

The bridge will not immediately be re-opened to pedestrian traffic, as there is still work to be done after it is in place. Leadership expects to reopen the bridge to pedestrian traffic prior to Christmas.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Two bikers hit by vehicle at Blue Angel Parkway and Sorrento Road

Bicyclist killed at Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Pensacola, Fla - (OBA) - Around 7:05pm last evening two bicyclists were traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) near the edge of the roadway when a Toyota Highlander also traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) struck the bicyclists.
LILLIAN, AL
luxury-houses.net

Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle

146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
AL.com

Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found

An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank

CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Hurricane Ian could impact snowbird season in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The chilly weather is a small reminder that our northern visitors will soon be knocking at the door. The Sunshine State has always been a hot spot for those living in colder climates to vacation in the winter. But with Hurricane Ian temporarily wiping out many of the popular destinations in Southwest Florida, tourism officials said they’re expecting an uptick in areas open and ready such as the panhandle.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

New procedure comes to the Panhandle

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Imagine, every time you eat having heartburn, acid indigestion, or worse. That’s the reality for about 20% of Americans living with acid reflux or GERD. Acid reflux can make life miserable for those that suffer the symptoms. But the effects can be very serious, leading to permanent damage to the […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 10-21-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach woods

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a man found skeletal remains while clearing a wooded area in Miramar Beach, according to a WCSO news release. WCSO responded to the scene at Leeward Drive. Deputies and investigators began searching the area and found what they believe are human bone fragments that […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple people are injured after a head on collision in Santa Rosa Beach on Hwy. 98 near E. Hewett Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP officials said possibly four patients are being treated with a reported entrapment. Officials said one driver is a...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy