Justices take undated ballot case, don't halt ballot curing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's high court on Friday ruled in favor of “ballot curing” in which some counties contact voters to correct errors in mail-in ballots and agreed to again consider whether mail-in ballots have to be counted even if they arrive with incorrect or missing handwritten dates on their outer envelopes.
Mastriano to speak at rally and Oz defends corporate PAC donations: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 21
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is expected to speak this weekend at the far-right “ReAwaken America” tour in Manheim, Lancaster County. Billed as a Christian, patriotic event, the tour features vaccine skeptics, election fraud conspiracy theorists and supporters of the group Q Anon. The FBI has identified fringe conspiracy theories, such as Q Anon, as a potential domestic terrorism threat.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 4.1% in September
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for Sept. 2022, stating that the rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1%. L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a statement: "Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dipping to...
Lawmakers convene at state capitol to discuss youth mental health in rural schools
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A panel of experts, lawmakers, school district representatives, and more will convene at the state capitol today to address mental health in rural Pennsylvania schools. Guests who are on the agenda to speak range from superintendents, health experts, senators, and more. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania...
Fetterman's updated medical records and campaign spending record: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 19
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman released an updated medical report by his primary care physician, Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC. The report states Fetterman is recovering well from his May stroke and had normal readings for blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen level. The report adds Fetterman “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”
Capitol rioter gets prison for attacks on AP journalist and police
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden sought to provide a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate Thursday in a daylong visit to the state for a fundraiser and an official stop showcasing his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Biden delivered remarks and...
Mastriano holds hearing on Pa. 'Parental Bill of Rights'
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State lawmakers held a hearing on a contentious piece of legislation: the “Parental Bill of Rights,” a proposed bill that could give parents more direct say in the content taught or allowed in schools. The measure is garnering special attention because its main sponsor...
Fetterman campaign launches new website dedicated to 'pointing out Oz’s hypocrisy and wild, out-of-touch beliefs'
The Fetterman campaign on Wednesday announced the launch of a new website: Fettermemes.com. The site, according to a release from his campaign, is dedicated to encouraging his supporters to "get in on the meme-ing fun" and providing a way for them to "creatively point out Oz's hypocrisy and wild, out of touch beliefs."
GOP goes to court again over Pa. mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades
NEWTOWN, Pa. — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign."
Gov. Wolf orders flags at half-staff to honor burial of Lehigh Valley Korean War soldier
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags at half-staff to honor a Korean War veteran. U.S. Army Pfc. Edward J. Reiter, 17, from Northhampton, was killed during the Korean War and was accounted for on June 21, 2022. Reiter's remains were identified nearly 72 years after his death.
Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing Dauphin County juvenile
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Emercyn Hope Winfindale, 16, from Hummelstown, was last seen at her home at around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Winfindale is described as 5'8" tall with red hair and blue eyes. She was last...
New state child tax credit could give hundreds to eligible Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Working families with children will be eligible for the new state child tax credit when they file state tax returns beginning next year. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annual cost of infant care in Pennsylvania is nearly $12,000. State officials say the program,...
Pa. Task Force 1 members share what they saw while deployed in Florida
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 are home after helping communities in Florida that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. “Destruction…I mean there is little or nothing left," said Captain Jeremy Saul from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. Saul describes the scene when he first arrived...
Be wary of 'pinkwashing' in October: Better Business Bureau
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which provides a way for organizations to raise money to help find a cure. However, some businesses use this month to scam charitable Americans. "Pinkwashing" is when businesses try to capitalize on the prominence of the pink ribbon symbol. They...
'HallowSTEAM' Kids Night Out, presented by Challenge Island Central Pa., helps kids connect imagination and engineering
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Challenge Island Central Pa. is the world's number one STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) program, and Kristin McMahon Pharm. D., MBA, owner and director, joined FOX43 on Oct. 21 to discuss the program and some upcoming events. "This is where imagination meets engineering," she...
How to identify and get rid of spotted lanternfly eggs
Spotted lanternfly eggs can be extremely versatile, resilient and difficult to identify. From September through June, identifying and destroying spotted lanternfly egg masses can play a critical role in stopping the invasion throughout Pennsylvania. Here are the best ways to identify and eradicate them:. Finding the eggs. According to Farm...
Police continue to investigate May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are continuing to investigate a May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township, and are looking for tips from the public to help them solve the case. Frank Berryman Jr., 21, was shot on the night of May 1, 2021 on the 4900...
The causes of vivid fall sunsets in southcentral PA
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You may have noticed fall isn’t only for saturated leaf color, it’s also great for our sunsets as well. “It can correlate with the seasons, because as we move away from summer and towards fall, our sun angle gets lower," said Lauren Casey, meteorologist from Climate Central.
