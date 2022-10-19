ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Justices take undated ballot case, don't halt ballot curing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's high court on Friday ruled in favor of “ballot curing” in which some counties contact voters to correct errors in mail-in ballots and agreed to again consider whether mail-in ballots have to be counted even if they arrive with incorrect or missing handwritten dates on their outer envelopes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Mastriano to speak at rally and Oz defends corporate PAC donations: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 21

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is expected to speak this weekend at the far-right “ReAwaken America” tour in Manheim, Lancaster County. Billed as a Christian, patriotic event, the tour features vaccine skeptics, election fraud conspiracy theorists and supporters of the group Q Anon. The FBI has identified fringe conspiracy theories, such as Q Anon, as a potential domestic terrorism threat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 4.1% in September

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for Sept. 2022, stating that the rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1%. L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a statement: "Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dipping to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Fetterman's updated medical records and campaign spending record: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 19

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman released an updated medical report by his primary care physician, Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC. The report states Fetterman is recovering well from his May stroke and had normal readings for blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen level. The report adds Fetterman “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden sought to provide a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate Thursday in a daylong visit to the state for a fundraiser and an official stop showcasing his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Biden delivered remarks and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

GOP goes to court again over Pa. mail-in ballots

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign."
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Be wary of 'pinkwashing' in October: Better Business Bureau

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which provides a way for organizations to raise money to help find a cure. However, some businesses use this month to scam charitable Americans. "Pinkwashing" is when businesses try to capitalize on the prominence of the pink ribbon symbol. They...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

How to identify and get rid of spotted lanternfly eggs

Spotted lanternfly eggs can be extremely versatile, resilient and difficult to identify. From September through June, identifying and destroying spotted lanternfly egg masses can play a critical role in stopping the invasion throughout Pennsylvania. Here are the best ways to identify and eradicate them:. Finding the eggs. According to Farm...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

The causes of vivid fall sunsets in southcentral PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You may have noticed fall isn’t only for saturated leaf color, it’s also great for our sunsets as well. “It can correlate with the seasons, because as we move away from summer and towards fall, our sun angle gets lower," said Lauren Casey, meteorologist from Climate Central.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy