ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Harrisburg shooting injures one

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg on Friday. Officers responded to the area of North 17th and Carnation Streets for a report of shots fired on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. They found one adult male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading

READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Adult male found dead with gunshot wound in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police responded to a call reporting a deceased male at Hall Manor Housing Community around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, a dead body was found in the wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities. During their investigation, police discovered the man had suffered a gun shot wound.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Body recovered in Harrisburg, police investigating homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police say a body was recovered on Thursday morning near the Hall Manor Housing Community. Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright confirmed the body was identified as a 23-year-old man. The body was located in a wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartments housing communities, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Man charged with 3rd degree murder in fatal Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Third-degree murder charges were filed following a fatal March crash in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rindy Lee Martin, 44, from Elizabethville, was charged with third-degree murder, homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by motor vehicle, driving under the influence—controlled substance and other criminal charges.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
WGAL

Woman charged in Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a shooting Thursday morning in Franklin County. Natikia Brown is charged with aggravated assault. Chambersburg police said Brown shot a person in the arm around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Central Avenue. The victim was flown to a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Search Warrant Reveals Real and Toy Guns Near Dead Toddler

>Search Warrant Reveals Real and Toy Guns Near Dead Toddler. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police have detailed items they uncovered in the search of a home where a toddler was killed by a young child Tuesday. Officers say they found a nine millimeter handgun that didn't have a serial number on a table next to the child's body. Two toy guns were also on the floor next to the victim. Police said Wednesday that a three-year-old fired the fatal shot. They say their search of the home in the 500 block of Woodward Street also turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Convict Stabbed Man In Back With Butcher's Knife In Carlisle: DA

For the second time in two years a former convict has been found guilty of aggravated assault, authorities say. Floyd Robinson, 48, of Carlisle, has been convicted for Aggravated Assault (serious bodily injury) and Aggravated Assault (bodily injury with a deadly weapon, the Cumberland County district attorney's office says. Robinson...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
PROVIDENCE, RI
local21news.com

Man shot while driving with infant in the vehicle, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On October 19, at 4:42 p.m., the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was sent to Turkey Hill on Main Street, in East Petersburg Borough for a reported shooting incident. According to police, the clerk at Turkey Hill reported the shooting after witnessing a man...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Lancaster Infant Dies, Shot by 3YO

(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster officials say an infant has died after being shot by a three-year-old. Responders found the baby Tuesday night at a home in the 500 block of Woodward Street. Officers say the infant had been shot in the face. Emergency workers tried to revive the child but they died at the scene. Police aren't saying how the three-year-old found the weapon or whether anyone has been charged.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy