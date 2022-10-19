Read full article on original website
Harrisburg shooting injures one
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg on Friday. Officers responded to the area of North 17th and Carnation Streets for a report of shots fired on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. They found one adult male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading
READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
Suspect At-Large After Hiding In Steelton Business Following Assault: Police
A suspect is at-large following a domestic abuse incident in Steelton on Friday, Oct. 21, police say. Steelton Borough police were called to the domestic disturbance in the 100 block of North Front Street around 7 a.m., according to a release by the department. Officers found the victim who was...
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in wooded area at Harrisburg housing complex
The Dauphin County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead Thursday near Hall Manor as 23-year-old Jordan Allen. Allen was a Harrisburg resident, but did not live at the housing complex. Harrisburg police said Allen had been shot, but it was unknown how long he was dead before...
WGAL
Police release surveillance video of two gunmen in Lancaster County motel shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Investigators in Lancaster County have released surveillance video of the two people involved in a motel shooting. East Lampeter Township police said two males fired handguns into a room at the Budget Host Inn in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.
One Person MedEvac'd From Shooting In Chambersburg: Police
A woman has been arrested and another person was airlifted from the scene of a shooting on Thursday, Oct. 20, police say. Natikia Veronica Brown, 41, of Chambersburg, shot someone in the arm in the 400 block of South Central Avenue around 12:30 a.m., Chambersburg police detailed in a release later that morning.
Man pleads guilty to murdering landlord days before trial begins
A 35-year-old York County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his landlord last year, according to the York Dispatch. Brian Peters, Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Thursday, days ahead of his trial for the killing. Peters killed Robert...
Drugs, toy and real guns found in central Pa. home where baby was shot to death: warrant
Lancaster police found two toy guns in additional to the real one that killed a baby Tuesday night inside a city home, according to court documents. The guns were discovered after a 3-year-old shot 15-month-old Angelo Torres in the face around 7 p.m. inside a home on the 500 block of Woodward Street, police said in a search warrant return.
local21news.com
Adult male found dead with gunshot wound in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police responded to a call reporting a deceased male at Hall Manor Housing Community around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, a dead body was found in the wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities. During their investigation, police discovered the man had suffered a gun shot wound.
abc27.com
Body recovered in Harrisburg, police investigating homicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police say a body was recovered on Thursday morning near the Hall Manor Housing Community. Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright confirmed the body was identified as a 23-year-old man. The body was located in a wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartments housing communities, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.
Male homicide victim found in woods near Harrisburg housing complex
A man whose body was found near Hall Manor Thursday morning was fatally shot, authorities said. District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed the man’s body was found around 8:35 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between the Harrisburg Park Apartments and Hall Manor. The man had been dead for an...
Two Dauphin County men sentenced to life in prison for deadly revenge robbery
Marcus Garner and Mason Quailes went to Ismail Lewis’ Steelton home in 2020 to beat him up and steal his bank cards, as revenge for a dispute. But when it became clear Ismail Lewis was not going to allow himself to be robbed, Garner and Quailes drew guns and fired six shots, riddling him with five bullets—one of which struck his heart and lung, killing him.
Man charged with 3rd degree murder in fatal Dauphin County crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Third-degree murder charges were filed following a fatal March crash in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rindy Lee Martin, 44, from Elizabethville, was charged with third-degree murder, homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by motor vehicle, driving under the influence—controlled substance and other criminal charges.
Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red...
WGAL
Woman charged in Chambersburg shooting
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a shooting Thursday morning in Franklin County. Natikia Brown is charged with aggravated assault. Chambersburg police said Brown shot a person in the arm around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Central Avenue. The victim was flown to a...
iheart.com
Search Warrant Reveals Real and Toy Guns Near Dead Toddler
>Search Warrant Reveals Real and Toy Guns Near Dead Toddler. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police have detailed items they uncovered in the search of a home where a toddler was killed by a young child Tuesday. Officers say they found a nine millimeter handgun that didn't have a serial number on a table next to the child's body. Two toy guns were also on the floor next to the victim. Police said Wednesday that a three-year-old fired the fatal shot. They say their search of the home in the 500 block of Woodward Street also turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Convict Stabbed Man In Back With Butcher's Knife In Carlisle: DA
For the second time in two years a former convict has been found guilty of aggravated assault, authorities say. Floyd Robinson, 48, of Carlisle, has been convicted for Aggravated Assault (serious bodily injury) and Aggravated Assault (bodily injury with a deadly weapon, the Cumberland County district attorney's office says. Robinson...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
local21news.com
Man shot while driving with infant in the vehicle, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On October 19, at 4:42 p.m., the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was sent to Turkey Hill on Main Street, in East Petersburg Borough for a reported shooting incident. According to police, the clerk at Turkey Hill reported the shooting after witnessing a man...
iheart.com
Lancaster Infant Dies, Shot by 3YO
(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster officials say an infant has died after being shot by a three-year-old. Responders found the baby Tuesday night at a home in the 500 block of Woodward Street. Officers say the infant had been shot in the face. Emergency workers tried to revive the child but they died at the scene. Police aren't saying how the three-year-old found the weapon or whether anyone has been charged.
