Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids teen arrested for C Street shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the October 9 shooting of a 29-year-old from Muscatine. That day, Yadier Primero-Marquez was shot in the back in the 2200 block of C Street Southwest. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
#1 Xavier rallies past W-SR, advancing one game closer to State

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The top-ranked Xavier volleyball team came back from dropping their first set to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, beating the Go-Hawks 3-1. This could be the final match for W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin, who's been coaching high school volleyball for 44 years.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Dry conditions cause cornfield fire in rural Ladora

Iowa County — Williamsburg Fire Department, Victor Fire Department, Iowa County Iowa Sheriff's Office, Iowa County Dispatch, and local farmers with machinery all assisted the Ladora fire department with a standing corn field fire in rural Ladora around 10:19a.m. Saturday morning. Even with difficult circumstances, the fire was under control after approximately 40 minutes on scene.
LADORA, IA
Shooting leaves teenager with minor injuries in Cedar Rapids

A 17- year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Rd. NE at approximately 12:50 a.m. October 22. The teen was transported to a local hospital for medical care. An investigator interviewed the teen at the hospital where...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much. Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation. Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bohlmann leads to Tipton to narrow win at District XC

MONTICELLO, Iowa — Sophomore Clay Bohlmann's second place finish helped #4 Tipton to a victory at the 2A District meet on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers finished with 50 points, narrowly beating #2 Waukon's 58 points. Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor won the girls race, while Monticello's top-ranked girls won the...
TIPTON, IA
Cedar Rapids schools plan to name interim superintendent next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is planning to appoint an interim superintendent soon that could start on the first of November, the district confirmed Thursday. Current Superintendent Noreen Bush resigned last month while she's battling cancer but had planned to continue in the role...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association, nonprofits host Homeowners Resources Workshop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — If you or someone you know had damage to their home in the 2020 derecho, the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association is coming to the rescue. Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association collaborated with several nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity, Horizons, Iowa Legal Aid and Neighborhood Finance Corp. to provide information and education on how to properly take care of your home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Taboo shooting suspect asks for charges to be dismissed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — One of two men accused of shooting and killing people inside Cedar Rapids' Taboo Nightclub is asking a judge to dismiss all his charges. Dimione Walker's attorneys argue his right to a speedy trial was violated. A judge will now hear...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Heartlanders begin second season ever with back-to-back home games

It's the start of the second season in Iowa Heartlanders history who begin the season at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Xtream Arena, in Coralville against the Idaho Steelheads. This year the Heartlanders have a new President, GM, Head Coach and mostly new roster, but expectations for this season are greater then last year, after juggling with the growing pains of the ECHL's most inexperienced roster last year, the Landers crafted a winning record from December to the season's close.
CORALVILLE, IA
UI Democrats kick off the midterms with Get Out the Vote rally

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As Wednesday marks Iowa's first day of early voting, the University of Iowa (UI) Democrats hosted a Get Out the Vote rally at the Iowa Memorial Union Big Ten Theater to kick off the midterm elections. The rally featured Iowa District One's...
IOWA CITY, IA
Fresh Start Ministries plans Open House for 50th Anniversary

Linn County — Saturday afternoon, the Linn County Jail Chaplaincy Ministry, Fresh Start Ministries is celebrating their 50th Anniversary with an Open House in Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Jail Chaplaincy Ministry started in 1972 as a partnership with Linn County Jail, St. Luke’s Pastoral Care, and other local churches.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hiawatha Police Department hires new chief of police

HIAWATHA, Iowa — The Hiawatha Police Department (HPD) hired a new chief of police. Ben Kamm was promoted from Capt. Kamm to chief, making him the seventh chief of police for Hiawatha. Chief Kamm started as a patrol officer 18 years ago with HPD. He later became a patrol...
HIAWATHA, IA
Marion fire crews put out garage fire Thursday evening

Marion fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire for over an hour Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 300 block of Larick Drive just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a detached garage on fire. According to a press release Thursday evening, crews saw heavy...
MARION, IA

