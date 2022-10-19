Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Phys.org
Can serpentinite dehydration release sulfate-rich fluids into sub-arc mantle?
Serpentinite dehydration is essential for water recycling in subduction zones, the released fluids are considered to be a critical component in the oxidation of the sub-arc mantle. However, whether the serpentinite-derived fluids are oxidized or reduced remains hotly debated. A research team led by Prof. Zeng Zhigang from the Institute...
Phys.org
Study finds effect of Earth's orbit on ancient microorganisms
Curtin University researchers studying molecular fossils or "biomarkers" from deep beneath the Chicxulub impact crater have found evidence of how microorganisms changed in response to fluctuations in the Earth's climate, offering clues about how the planet and life forms may respond to climate change in our modern world. Lead author,...
Phys.org
Researchers determine tire particles can impact fresh water
Ever wonder what happens to the rubber tread that wears off a vehicle's tires?. New modeling by UBC Okanagan researchers suggests an increasing amount of microplastics—fragments from tires and roadways—are ending up in lakes and streams. The UBCO School of Engineering researchers developed a conceptual framework to examine...
Phys.org
Research reveals magma activity beneath Mount Edgecumbe
Magma beneath long-dormant Mount Edgecumbe volcano in Southeast Alaska has been moving upward through Earth's crust, according to research the Alaska Volcano Observatory rapidly produced using a new method. The new approach at the observatory could lead to earlier detection of volcanic unrest in Alaska. At Mount Edgecumbe, computer modeling...
Phys.org
Secrets of Namibia's fairy circles demystified: Plants self-organize
Scientists have puzzled over the origin of Namibia's fairy circles for nearly half a century. It boiled down to two main theories: either termites were responsible, or plants were somehow self-organizing. Now, researchers from the University of Göttingen, benefitting from two exceptionally good rainfall seasons in the Namib Desert, show that the grasses within the fairy circles died immediately after rainfall, but termite activity did not cause the bare patches.
Phys.org
Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?
That carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases trap heat is something scientists have known about for more than a 150 years. The underlying concept behind climate change is simple enough that school children can replicate the chemistry and physics and so can you. The why and how it happens is...
Phys.org
Could an underwater microphone in Pacific Ocean hold the key to protecting whales?
Sitting 280 feet below water on the floor of the Pacific Ocean just 26 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge, a credit-card-sized underwater microphone represents the latest attempt to keep Earth's largest mammals safe from human-caused destruction. The device, called a hydrophone, listens to the calls among blue, humpback and...
Phys.org
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new...
Phys.org
Meteorites and simple metals as catalysts for metabolic pathways at the origin of life
Researchers from the University of Strasbourg have demonstrated that hydrogen gas and simple metals or meteorites cause parts of the reverse Krebs cycle to occur without enzymes. Some version of this metabolic pathway is thought to date back to life's origin. The results of this study support the hypothesis that naturally occurring metals acted as catalysts for the first protometabolic reactions.
Phys.org
Calcium content determines the peak intensity ratio due to iron ions at Mössbauer spectra in pyroxene
Pyroxenes are a major group of rock-forming silicate minerals that generally contain calcium, magnesium, and iron. Given their abundance, elucidating the physical properties of pyroxenes is deemed vital in the study of rocks and minerals. A research group led by Professor Keiji Shinoda from the Graduate School of Science at...
Phys.org
Are you a mosquito magnet? It may be because of your smell, new study suggests
Do you ever feel as if mosquitoes are always biting you and seem to target you? It may be because of your smell, a new study says. Mosquitoes are one of the most dangerous creatures on the planet, contributing to the spread of deadly diseases like malaria, which kills hundreds of thousands of humans every year. There are even mosquitoes that "prefer to bite people."
Phys.org
AI-based model that predicts extreme wildfire danger
Raging wildfires occurring worldwide have caused tremendous economic damage and loss of life. Knowing when and where a widespread fire could happen in advance can improve fire prevention and resource allocation. However, available forecast systems only provide limited information. Moreover, they do not provide lead times long enough to gain useful regional details.
Phys.org
Three decades in the Arctic affirm the need for long-term monitoring
Temperatures are increasing in the Arctic at more than double that of the global average. Shrubs are getting bigger. Plant populations are changing. Animals are changing their diets. We know this because scientists from every Arctic country in Europe, Asia and North America have been working together for 30 years,...
Phys.org
Wildfire smoke may warm the Earth for longer than we thought
Wildfires are a major source of air pollution. They are also predicted to worsen as climate change progresses. Within the smoke particles produced by these fires is a wide range of organic chemical compounds known as "brown carbon." Brown carbon absorbs sunlight, and in doing so, contributes to global warming.
Phys.org
Acidic layer in single-walled carbon nanotubes facilitates confinement of anion impurities
Efficient purification processes that separate impurities from air and water are necessary to sustain life on Earth. To this end, carbon materials have long been used for deodorizing, separating, and removing harmful anion impurities by adsorption. So far, the detailed mechanism by which carbon purifies water has remained a mystery. Additionally, it is not known if the aqueous solution adsorbed on the carbon material is acidic, alkaline, or neutral.
Phys.org
Hipparchus's map of the stars may finally have been found
A trio of researchers from CNRS, UMR, Tyndale House and Sorbonne Université, respectively, have found what might be the famous Hipparchus's map of the stars. In their paper published in Journal for the History of Astronomy, Victor Gysembergh, Peter Williams and Emanuel Zingg describe a palimpsest manuscript that was found at the Greek Orthodox St Catherine's Monastery on the Sinai Peninsula, and what they believe it describes.
Phys.org
Eels are some of nature's weirdest creatures—5 reasons why they're such cool little freaks
It's the question that baffled scientists for hundreds years—where on Earth do eels come from?. Aristotle's best guess was that they spontaneously generated. Danish biologist Johannes Schmidt was pretty sure they spawned in the Sargasso Sea—right near the Bermuda Triangle, for a little extra mystery. His extensive biological surveys over 100 years ago found lots of young eels in this area, leading him to conclude they must hatch somewhere nearby.
Phys.org
Why NASA is trying to crash land on Mars
NASA has successfully touched down on Mars nine times, relying on cutting-edge parachutes, massive airbags, and jetpacks to set spacecraft safely on the surface. Now engineers are testing whether or not the easiest way to get to the Martian surface is to crash. Rather than slow a spacecraft's high-speed descent,...
Phys.org
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover reaches long-awaited salty region
After journeying this summer through a narrow, sand-lined pass, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover recently arrived in the "sulfate-bearing unit," a long-sought region of Mount Sharp enriched with salty minerals. Scientists hypothesize that billions of years ago, streams, and ponds left behind the minerals as the water dried up. Assuming the...
Comments / 0