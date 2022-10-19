Read full article on original website
ELECTION 2022: Majority newcomers battle for a seat in Porterville’s city council
PORTERVILLE – Candidates stress the importance of youth involvement, community events and even unlawful detainment caused by pandemic mandates. Two seats are up for grabs in Porterville’s city council elections. The only incumbent in the running is Lawana Tate of District 1, with councilman Milt Stowe of District 2 relinquishing his chair in retirement, giving way to newcomers battling for the seat. Most of the challengers are passionate about supporting youth, but one is concerned with the negative impacts of COVID-19 regulations.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
thesungazette.com
Porterville goes green with local dispensaries
On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
thesungazette.com
Visalia fire station costs more than predicted
At the city council meeting on Oct. 17, the city’s engineering department received council approval to take the bid construction documents for the fire station to the city’s Measure N committee for approval of additional project funding. The city originally had a tentative schedule to go out for...
KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian honored at city council meeting
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 anchor Stefani Booroojian was honored by the Fresno City Council Thursday morning for her years of service of raising awareness for breast cancer. Stefani has served and has been part of KSEE24’s Buddy Check initiative for more than 25 years. “I’m very proud that we’ve had such an impact on our community […]
Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant
Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Tim Hire supports Measure C
Tulare County students have needed and deserved more convenient access to 4-year university degrees for many years. I, Tim Hire, applaud COS for investing over $5 million dollars to get this opportunity started for our students. Measure C will bring that effort to completion. For the cost of about a cup of coffee per month for the average homeowner, students will be able to attend classes and earn advanced degrees on the COS campus in Visalia. I think we can all agree that not driving 45 minutes to an hour and a half to attend classes is much more convenient and cost effective for our students. Additionally, this savings may provide enough of an incentive that more students will achieve those degrees and stay here upon graduation thereby becoming contributing members to our communities. When schools improve our property values rise and our economy becomes stronger. Measure C provides the funds for COS to construct a 4-year University Center in Visalia which will assist in accomplishing these three important things; provide easier access for students to earn advanced degrees, increase property values and strengthen our economy. Please join me and vote YES on Measure C.
Porterville announces new fire chief
The City of Porterville has a new boss for the Porterville City Fire Department. An announcement made on Wednesday, October 19th appointed Bryan Cogburn as the official fire chief.
thesungazette.com
Election 2022: Farmersville mayor and mayor pro tem seek reelection, challenger returns for fourth time
FARMERSVILLE – The third time’s a charm as Carrie Ortiz put her name on Farmersville’s city council ballot once again after facing multiple defeats in prior elections. This year’s city council election has three seats up for grabs, with Mayor Paul Boyer and Mayor Pro Tem Tina Hernandez both filing for reelection for their seats. Two challengers are on the ballot this year, with candidate Carrie Ortiz being no stranger to defeat in city council elections. Councilman Ruben Macareno has decided not to file for re-election and will instead run for one of the open school board positions for Farmersville Unified.
Texas Roadhouse bringing hundreds of jobs to Visalia
How the Tulare mayor plans to manage homeless crisis
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos is trying to manage the growing homeless population in the city. Mayor Mederos says without a shelter in Tulare, the city legally can’t make homeless individuals move from public property. He said this is causing issues across Tulare as the population of homeless individuals has continued to increase. […]
Fresno may cut funding for anti-gang violence groups
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council could cut funding to one of their most prominent anti-gang violence groups. Advance Peace says it focuses on stopping gang members from committing violent acts. The council is set to vote on $1.5 million dollars of funding for several community groups throughout the Advance Peace leaders will hang […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia nonprofit seeks aid to reduce feral cat population
VISALIA – A local nonprofit organization needs community and veterinary help to reduce the amount of feral cats in the county in a humane way and ensure the ones remaining are living good, fulfilling lives. Visalia Feral Cat Coalition (VFCC) receives a portion of their funding through occasional state...
Housing Watch: Price difference between renting homes and apartments in Valley
In September, the median rental price of a single-family home in Fresno was $1,713 a month, while the median price for an apartment was $1,605.
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Deciding to vote on VUSD candidates
If there are no consequences for failure – you are going to have a lot of failure. It is a hard lesson often learned by parents and by voters. So how should we now treat admitted failure by two members of the Visalia Unified School Board who are now seeking reelection?
United Student Pride at Fresno State celebrating 35 years
United Student Pride at Fresno State is celebrating 35 years since it first began in the Fall of 1987.
GV Wire
Police Report Is a Campaign Issue in Sanger Mayoral Race
In the Nov. 8 election, Sanger voters have a choice between two diverse candidates for mayor — incumbent Eli Ontiveros and challenger Frank Gonzalez. Ontiveros, 45, is a longtime Sanger resident and a family man who operates a concrete business. He has served on the City Council since 2010, including as mayor since 2020. But he has a big blemish on his resume — a police report accuses him of choking and slapping his wife in December 2021 — an allegation that didn’t stick.
thesungazette.com
Local students expand education with help of COS scholarships
VISALIA – The COS Foundation granted $43,000 in scholarships to alumni accepted into the Fresno State Integrated Teacher Education Program. This year, the College of the Sequoias (COS) Foundation handed out scholarships to 43 different students, all who were accepted into the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) cohort at the Fresno State Visalia Campus. The scholarships were $1,000 each and were given to the former COS students to help them further their education locally. Of the 50-student cohort, 86% were COS alumni.
