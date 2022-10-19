ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MinnPost

Urban-rural misunderstandings in Minnesota abound, but we’re all neighbors

Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series of Community Voices essays related to the urban-rural divide ahead of Lisa Pruitt’s speech at the Westminster Town Hall Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Want to weigh in on the discussion? You can submit a Community Voices piece (instructions here) or fill out our form asking both Greater Minnesota and Twin Cities residents to share what’s driving their votes this election.
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Minnesotans prefer congressional candidate who would be a ‘check’ on Biden; Omar unpopular statewide

WASHINGTON – Statewide, Rep. Ilhan Omar is an unpopular member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation and Rep. Betty McCollum and Sen. Tina Smith enjoy high favorability rating, according to a new MinnPost/Embold Research poll. Twenty-seven percent of the statewide poll’s respondents said they viewed Omar, D-5th District, favorably, while...
MinnPost

Sviggum says ‘I clearly have more to learn’ after U of M Morris diversity comment

For the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges reports, “University of Minnesota Regent Steve Sviggum apologized Tuesday for casting student diversity in a negative light during a board meeting last week. ‘I clearly have more to learn to better understand the strength that diversity brings to our institution,’ Sviggum said in a statement released by the U on Tuesday night. During a presentation Thursday on low enrollment at the U’s Morris campus, where 54 percent of students are white, Sviggum asked the school’s interim chancellor whether it was ‘possible that at Morris we’ve become too diverse.’ … Sviggum in his statement Tuesday seemed to indicate he had accepted the invitation of Morris Campus Student Association President Dylan Young to visit the campus.”
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: In wake of Dobbs ruling, Minnesotans remain supportive of abortion rights in many cases

A new MinnPost/Embold Research poll found two-thirds of Minnesotans would oppose the state outlawing abortions, a share consistent with an earlier poll’s findings in June. Sixty-seven percent of the respondents to the poll — conducted between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 — said they would oppose a complete abortion ban — which would bar abortion in any circumstances, including 56% who said they would strongly oppose such a ban. The share who said they would support an outright ban has remained similar, at 29% in June, compared to 26% in October. Crosstabs for the poll can be found here.
MinnPost

Scott Jensen lacks military experience yet criticizes Walz for leaving National Guard after 24 years

This from Stribber Rochelle Olson, “Gov. Tim Walz’s 24-year military career in the Minnesota National Guard is under attack by his GOP rival in the waning weeks of the governor’s race. At a recent state Capitol news conference, former state Sen. Scott Jensen stood with veterans to criticize Walz for leaving the guard in 2005, shortly before the battalion he led was deployed to Iraq. Walz has said he left the guard to run for Congress. Jensen, who narrowly avoided the Vietnam-era draft, said the governor’s departure from the guard fits a pattern and ‘is just one of a long line of instances … where Tim Walz failed to lead and ran from his duty.'”
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
MinnPost

Kistner and Craig spar on inflation, abortion rights in only debate

For MPR News, Mark Zdechlik writes, “Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. … While Kistner has been focused on the economy in light of inflation and high gas prices, Craig misses no opportunity to talk about preserving abortion rights.”
MinnPost

MinnPost’s 2022 Election Central

Welcome to MinnPost’s 2022 election central page. It’s a big midterm year, with the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, all 201 legislators and all eight members of Congress on the ballot — plus, some high-profile local races in the Twin Cities metro. Here, you can catch up on all you need to know before Election Day on Nov. 8. Scroll for stories by contest and issue, updated as they’re published.
MinnPost

Weekend Picks: SPCO partners with Native-led galleries; tongue-in-cheek melodrama in Lanesboro; Black Authors Expo

Art isn’t always comfortable. It’s through art we confront the most difficult things in our community — like social or political issues, existential threats to our existence like climate change, and traumas that linger from the past. Whether it’s a visual artist confronting all of the above in her minimalist installations at NewStudio Gallery, or Brian G. Gilmore’s soulful reflections through poetry, or Laura Stearns’ brave confrontations with the trauma she experienced at the Children’s Theatre Company, there are numerous ways artists are taking an unflinching look at our world. Among the list is an older work by composer Dennis Russell Davies, “Incident at Wounded Knee,” which is paired We have some lighter options on the list this week as well. “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” performing down in Lanesboro, is a real hoot, and the “Full Moon Puppet Show” is the kind of life-affirming joy you need in your life.
MinnPost

A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’

As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
MinnPost

California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans

California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
MinnPost

