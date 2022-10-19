Art isn’t always comfortable. It’s through art we confront the most difficult things in our community — like social or political issues, existential threats to our existence like climate change, and traumas that linger from the past. Whether it’s a visual artist confronting all of the above in her minimalist installations at NewStudio Gallery, or Brian G. Gilmore’s soulful reflections through poetry, or Laura Stearns’ brave confrontations with the trauma she experienced at the Children’s Theatre Company, there are numerous ways artists are taking an unflinching look at our world. Among the list is an older work by composer Dennis Russell Davies, “Incident at Wounded Knee,” which is paired We have some lighter options on the list this week as well. “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” performing down in Lanesboro, is a real hoot, and the “Full Moon Puppet Show” is the kind of life-affirming joy you need in your life.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO