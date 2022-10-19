Read full article on original website
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
Urban-rural misunderstandings in Minnesota abound, but we’re all neighbors
Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series of Community Voices essays related to the urban-rural divide ahead of Lisa Pruitt’s speech at the Westminster Town Hall Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Want to weigh in on the discussion? You can submit a Community Voices piece (instructions here) or fill out our form asking both Greater Minnesota and Twin Cities residents to share what’s driving their votes this election.
MinnPost poll: Minnesotans prefer congressional candidate who would be a ‘check’ on Biden; Omar unpopular statewide
WASHINGTON – Statewide, Rep. Ilhan Omar is an unpopular member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation and Rep. Betty McCollum and Sen. Tina Smith enjoy high favorability rating, according to a new MinnPost/Embold Research poll. Twenty-seven percent of the statewide poll’s respondents said they viewed Omar, D-5th District, favorably, while...
Sviggum says ‘I clearly have more to learn’ after U of M Morris diversity comment
For the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges reports, “University of Minnesota Regent Steve Sviggum apologized Tuesday for casting student diversity in a negative light during a board meeting last week. ‘I clearly have more to learn to better understand the strength that diversity brings to our institution,’ Sviggum said in a statement released by the U on Tuesday night. During a presentation Thursday on low enrollment at the U’s Morris campus, where 54 percent of students are white, Sviggum asked the school’s interim chancellor whether it was ‘possible that at Morris we’ve become too diverse.’ … Sviggum in his statement Tuesday seemed to indicate he had accepted the invitation of Morris Campus Student Association President Dylan Young to visit the campus.”
MinnPost poll: In wake of Dobbs ruling, Minnesotans remain supportive of abortion rights in many cases
A new MinnPost/Embold Research poll found two-thirds of Minnesotans would oppose the state outlawing abortions, a share consistent with an earlier poll’s findings in June. Sixty-seven percent of the respondents to the poll — conducted between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 — said they would oppose a complete abortion ban — which would bar abortion in any circumstances, including 56% who said they would strongly oppose such a ban. The share who said they would support an outright ban has remained similar, at 29% in June, compared to 26% in October. Crosstabs for the poll can be found here.
State grants will help Minneapolis businesses rebuild after 2020 unrest
The Strib’s Neal St. Anthony reports that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced $10 million in Main Street revitalization grants to help corridors in Minneapolis rebuild in the wake of the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du writes that Minneapolis...
Scott Jensen lacks military experience yet criticizes Walz for leaving National Guard after 24 years
This from Stribber Rochelle Olson, “Gov. Tim Walz’s 24-year military career in the Minnesota National Guard is under attack by his GOP rival in the waning weeks of the governor’s race. At a recent state Capitol news conference, former state Sen. Scott Jensen stood with veterans to criticize Walz for leaving the guard in 2005, shortly before the battalion he led was deployed to Iraq. Walz has said he left the guard to run for Congress. Jensen, who narrowly avoided the Vietnam-era draft, said the governor’s departure from the guard fits a pattern and ‘is just one of a long line of instances … where Tim Walz failed to lead and ran from his duty.'”
MinnPost poll: Ellison, Schultz tied weeks before Minnesota election for attorney general
Minnesota DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and his Republican opponent Jim Schultz were tied in a new survey from Embold Research commissioned by MinnPost, the latest evidence of a tight race for the statewide office. The poll found 47% of 1,585 likely general election voters would pick Schultz and 47%...
MinnPost has you covered this election with poll, in-depth analysis and explanatory journalism
Election Day is just weeks away, and it’s not too late to start paying attention to the candidates and elected offices that will be on your ballot. At MinnPost, we’re interested in what’s driving your vote, and you can read more about how to tell us about that in this earlier post.
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
Jim Schultz would not fight for Minnesotans rights to a legal abortion in the state
Not long ago, Republican Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz threatened to sue me for a Tweet pointing out just how anti-abortion he is. In my opinion, the specifics of Schultz’s threatened lawsuit are less important than why he made those threats: I believe Jim Schultz is trying to hide just how anti-abortion he is from Minnesota voters.
MinnPost poll: Majority of Minnesotans support legalization of hemp and marijuana-derived edibles
A majority of Minnesotans surveyed as part of a new MinnPost/Embold Research poll say they support the state legalizing intoxicating THC edibles and beverages derived from hemp — which happened in July — and said the state should legalize marijuana-derived edibles. In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the...
Kistner and Craig spar on inflation, abortion rights in only debate
For MPR News, Mark Zdechlik writes, “Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. … While Kistner has been focused on the economy in light of inflation and high gas prices, Craig misses no opportunity to talk about preserving abortion rights.”
A former mayor and cop in Austin looks to win back lost DFL ground in Greater Minnesota
Tom Stiehm, a former Marine with a 30-year law enforcement career, disagreed with charges leveled against former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter and the three cops assisting Derek Chauvin when George Floyd was killed. It’s an opinion you might not hear from other Democratic politicians in Minnesota, but Stiehm —...
MinnPost’s 2022 Election Central
Welcome to MinnPost’s 2022 election central page. It’s a big midterm year, with the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, all 201 legislators and all eight members of Congress on the ballot — plus, some high-profile local races in the Twin Cities metro. Here, you can catch up on all you need to know before Election Day on Nov. 8. Scroll for stories by contest and issue, updated as they’re published.
Election mail check: Exaggerated abortion, gas tax claims common in Minnesota legislative races
The typical negative campaign mailer details “bad” votes cast by an incumbent. That is, one party researches voting records for roll calls on issues that can be used to take down an incumbent. But a pair of mailings among the hundreds being dropped in mail boxes this year...
Weekend Picks: SPCO partners with Native-led galleries; tongue-in-cheek melodrama in Lanesboro; Black Authors Expo
Art isn’t always comfortable. It’s through art we confront the most difficult things in our community — like social or political issues, existential threats to our existence like climate change, and traumas that linger from the past. Whether it’s a visual artist confronting all of the above in her minimalist installations at NewStudio Gallery, or Brian G. Gilmore’s soulful reflections through poetry, or Laura Stearns’ brave confrontations with the trauma she experienced at the Children’s Theatre Company, there are numerous ways artists are taking an unflinching look at our world. Among the list is an older work by composer Dennis Russell Davies, “Incident at Wounded Knee,” which is paired We have some lighter options on the list this week as well. “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” performing down in Lanesboro, is a real hoot, and the “Full Moon Puppet Show” is the kind of life-affirming joy you need in your life.
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the...
A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’
As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
